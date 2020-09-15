2 min read

It’s official: Shannon Leininger is Cisco Canada’s new president.

Leininger, a 13-year Cisco vet who previously held the title of Cisco area vice-president for state/local governments and education, is sliding into the role previously held by Rola Dagher, who recently became Dell Technologies new global channel chief.

“I’m excited to bring a new perspective to Cisco Canada and lead the team to new heights,” Leininger said in a Sept. 14 press release. “As we continue to align with where our customers are headed, help them overcome their mission-critical challenges and support their business continuity, it is critical that we focus on how they are adapting their digital strategies for the future. At Cisco, we believe that technology’s primary purpose should be for good and we are committed to leading the way and leveraging our technology to power an inclusive future.”

Jeff Sharritts, senior vice-president of Americas sales for Cisco, says Leininger has a strong track record of building high-performing sales teams.

“As a long-standing Cisco employee and a well-respected sales leader, Shannon understands purpose is at the heart of everything we do. This understanding will be critical as she looks to support our people, our customers and partners, and communities across Canada in her new role,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dagher provided partners with a very brief update late last week. Weeks after announcing her exit as Cisco Canada’s president, Rola Dagher says she’s making her rounds to talk with “as many partners as possible.”

“I plan to use this time to listen and learn from you. And as I’m constantly looking to improve your experience with us, we’re staying true to the Dell Technologies Partner Program mantra – Simple. Predictable. Profitable. Technologies’ commitment to its partner community remains unchanged, from Michael to our Executive Leadership Team, and throughout our organization, we are all here to help you grow your business and be successful,” she wrote.