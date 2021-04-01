2 min read

A child tweets gibberish from the U.S. Nuclear-agency account, Nerf is hiring a Chief TikTok Officer, and what hybrid offices may look like.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, April 1 and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

A child sparked some major confusion after recently tweeting gibberish from the U.S. nuclear-agency account. Some social media users feared the account was hacked, others thought it was a code for something. “The command’s Twitter manager… momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended,” the response said, adding he had been working from home and his young child got a hold of the phone. This is one example of how even working from home can be a challenge. The agency confirmed all is under control and they have not been hacked.

If you have fond memories of playing with Nerf guns and are TikTok savvy, this new job posting might be for you. Nerf is hiring a Chief TikTok officer. The “CTO” will produce 10 to 12 TikToks per month and must bring “good vibes, sense of humour and be seriously creative:” The 3-month gig pays a hefty $10,000 per month. Critics say it’s inappropriate to market a product targeted mostly to the under 13 when TikTok does not allow anyone under 13 to join its full experience. LinkedIn reports its a growing trend for companies to hire limited-engagement contractors for social content. For example, Bud Light recently announced it will be hiring a chief meme officer last August.

You may soon be saying good-bye to your office desk as hybrid models of remote and in-office work are established. A New York Times report argues that offices of the future will focus on collaboration with meeting rooms to gather rather than individual workstations. More than 80 per cent of companies are embracing a hybrid model whereby employees will be in the office three days a week, according to a new survey by KayoCloud, a real estate technology platform. Personal desks will turn into hot-desks where anyone can use the space when they are in the office. Devices combining 360-degree cameras, microphones and speakers are being placed on a table or tripod to improve sound and visibility. The new Microsoft Mesh solution is trying to take it to the next level with virtual avatars and real-time collaboration tools for workers tackling projects from different places.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire Newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. I’m Baneet Braich, thanks for listening!