14
0
Security

A happy holiday gift guide, infosec pro edition

Howard Solomon

Three hundred and sixty-five days of angst is a good description of the job of an infosec pro.

Whether working for a well-funded bank or a fledgling startup, IT security professionals are exhausted every day. So for a holiday gift they need escapism. Here are a few suggestions for what to get the infosec pro on your shopping list. (Unless otherwise noted, all prices in Canadian dollars):

–A thick bathrobe to come home to. Wrap them up in warmth. What better way to shed the worries of the day. New York Magazine’s The Strategist has this list of 21  best bathrobes for women. GQ suggests these bathrobes for men. Want to shop Canadian? Try LL Bean Canada, or Harry Rosen menswear.

Photo of a robe from Harry Rosen menswear
Terry Velour Shawl Collar Robe $112, Harry Rosen menswear

Not everything is digital today. Some decisions need an authoritative signature. And what better way to sign a name with a flourish than with a classy pen. Not just any pen — a fountain pen. Birks carries the Montblanc Meisterstück Gold-Coated Classique Fountain Pen for $800. It has piston converter, allowing for the optional use of ink cartridges instead of those messy (but classique) bottles of ink. Or The Bay has a Wildhorn pen and bifiold wallet combo set for $37 (half off regular price!!!).

Photo of a pen and wallet gift set from Hudson Bay
Wildhorn pen and wallet gift set from Hudson’s Bay

Books are a great gift for getting away from it all. Is your friend a rock music buff? How about 50 Years of Rolling Stone, a compilation of articles from the magazine. Published in 2017, it’s now on sale at Chapters for $80. Do they long to get away from it all? There’s Wayward, for $44, photographs and the stories behind them by a leading surf, nature, and adventure photographer. And while it does involve tech, they may also like Sideways, $38, the story of why Google couldn’t build the supposed next-generation community in Toronto. If these book suggestions don’t do it, consider fiction by a Canadian author.

Photo of the cover of the book Sideways, by Josh O'Kane
Sideways, by Josh O’Kane

Books have caught your eye, but you think your friend wants to delve deeply into their profession? How about the recently-published Cyber Investigations, a how-to-do-it tome for $120. Or The Ransomware Hunting Team, $40, how a team of hackers around the world go after some of the biggest criminal threat actors around.

Photo of the book cover of The Ransomware Hunting Team
The Ransomware Hunting Team, $40

If you know them — and their computing devices — well enough, why not a security key for their home computer for unbreakable strong authentication? The choices include a Yubikey, a Google Titan key, a Kensington fingerprint key  Don’t know which is best? Here’s a guide.

Photo of Google Titan security keys
Google Titan security keys

Finally, if you’re a CEO and want to show appreciation to your CISO or infosec leader, we suggest a chair — one that gives your prized staffer a seat at the executive table, where their voice will be heard more clearly.

Photo of an office chair
Image by Bulgac via Getty Images

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
