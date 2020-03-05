2 min read

Google Cloud is building a new platform region in Toronto to support its expanding customer base in Canada, the company announced in a blog post today.

It will launch with the company’s core portfolio of Google Cloud Platform products, which includes Google Kubernetes Engine, Compute Engine, BigQuery, Bigtable, App Engine, and Spanner.

Complementing Google Cloud’s existing Montréal region, which was opened in 2018 – marking the company’s official arrival in Canada – the new Google Cloud Platform region in Toronto (with its three zones, similar to those in Montréal) will enable organizations across all industries and of all sizes to distribute storage and apps, safeguarding them against service disruptions.

“Having already collaborated closely with the Google Cloud team in Montréal, where we’re headquartered, we look forward to their Toronto expansion. Google Cloud services are allowing us to bring a lower-latency travel planning and booking service to our customers. The second Canada region will allow us to extend that experience to more people around the world,” said Ken Pickering, chief technical officer of the travel-booking app, Hopper, in the blog post.

Google Canada also says that the Toronto region will provide distributed, secure infrastructure to help organizations meet disaster recovery and compliance requirements, which is something that its customers have been asking for, especially e-commerce providers, financial institutions, public sector organizations, and other organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

“System performance and security are critical for us…an organization that clears and settles hundreds of billions of dollars every day. Google’s new Toronto cloud region will help us continue to modernize our infrastructure, strengthen our resilience, and create a digital platform for innovation,” said Andrew McCormack, chief information officer at Payments Canada, a national payment clearing and settlement system. It leverages Google Cloud solutions like Apigee for digitization and management of its hybrid cloud environment.

Expected to be completed in 2021, the Toronto region – along with three additional cloud regions that Google announced today in Melbourne, Delhi, and Doha – will add to the company’s existing 22 cloud regions and 67 zones, all becoming part of its worldwide network of secure and reliable infrastructure.