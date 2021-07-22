2 min read

Ahead of its annual partner conference, Inspire, Microsoft announced its 2021 Partner of the Year Awards finalists and winners in a variety of categories.

Several Canadian companies went home with hardware from the event, most notably Accenture/Avanade, who were awarded the 2021 Canadian Partner of The Year Award for their innovation and importance in the IT space. Accenture/Avanade made a strong impression with their presence in the awards, taking home honours in seven different categories and receiving nominations in seven more.

In a press release, Accenture/Avanade thanked Microsoft for the honour while also acknowledging the progress they had made as a company during a year of instability. The companies noted their steady presence in their field throughout the last year, as they saw “sales soar” with “clients needing assistance and guidance more than ever at the heights of the pandemic.”

Amongst other notable winners from the event was Bulletproof, a Fredericton-based company and winner in the Security category, as well as French company Schneider Electric, winners in the Sustainability Changemaker category for social impact.

In a press release, Bulletproof chief executive officer Chris Johnston shared his excitement on the company’s behalf.

“There is no shortage of virtual high fives and wide smiles among the Bulletproof team today. Being recognized with the Security 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award at the global level is an incredible honour”

Schneider Electric displayed an equally high level of elation in a prepared release shared earlier this month. The company’s executive vice president of energy management thanked Microsoft for the honour and reiterated the importance of their role as sustainability trailblazers in the technology sector.

“We know that the future is green, smart, people-centric, and powered by renewable energy, and we are humbled that our mission is shared by our partners, as we continue to expand our product offering and strengthen our 30-year relationship with Microsoft to build a sustainable future together”

Additionally, one more Canadian company, Toronto-based Websan Solutions, went home with top honours in the Business Applications category for Dynamics 365 Business Central. Websan saw considerable growth in 2020 as a company and helped to lead the way on the Move to Cloud strategy with their customer base.

In a statement, Microsoft added, “This year’s group of winners and finalists is an inspiring reflection of the impact our partner ecosystem enables through the innovative technologies they continue to build for our mutual customers.”

A full list of winners from the event can be found here.

Microsoft Inspire 2021 marked the tech giant’s 20th annual partner conference, and the second straight to be held virtually.