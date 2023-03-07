SUBSCRIBE
11
0
Security

Acer confirms data breach, says no customer data involved

Howard Solomon

Computer manufacturer Acer has confirmed that it has been hacked.

Security Week quotes an Acer spokesperson saying it recently detected unauthorized access to one company document server used by repair technicians. There is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server, Acer said.

The statement comes after the news site Hacked Read quoted a threat actor calling themselves  “Kernelware” offering to sell 160GB of data, including 655 directories and 2,869 files, stolen last month.

According to the news story, the alleged stolen documents include confidential slides and presentations, technical manuals, Windows Imaging Format files, binaries of various types, backend infrastructure data, and product model documentation,

The alleged stolen data also contained Replacement Digital Product Keys, ISO files, Windows System Deployment Image files, BIOS components, and ROM files.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Acer makes a wide range of computing products, including  Windows laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and monitors. It has 7,500 employees around the world. In January, it announced annual revenue in 2022 was the equivalent of C$12 billion.

“Not all data breaches need to contain personal information about customers or employees, or financial information such as credit cards, to be a concern,” noted Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. “In this case Acer is potentially looking at the release of some of their intellectual property and potentially sensitive company documents. Organizations spend a lot of time and money developing proprietary procedures and processes, as well as technical information about their products. In the very competitive world of electronics and technology, this information can be very valuable to competitors, and the technical information may be very valuable to bad actors wishing to create exploits targeting the victims’ products.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Alleged principals behind DoppelPaymer ransomware gang arrested
Next article
Report sets out cybersecurity objectives for Canadian non-profits

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

The new Z by HP performance desktops offer extreme performance

End User Hardware
HP Inc. recently announced its new Z by HP...

Nominate now for the CIO of the Year

CanadianCIO
IT World Canada (ITWC) and the CIO Association of...

Report sets out cybersecurity objectives for Canadian non-profits

Not For Profit
Most Canadian not-for-profit organizations struggle to have a cybersecurity...

Popular this week

Cradlepoint unveils new global MSP program

Channel Strategy Lynn Greiner -
Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solution provider Cradlepoint...

Hashtag Trending Mar.7th-Employee overlooked update that could have prevented LastPass data breach; another Twitter outage and Nokia announces repairable phones

Podcasts Jim Love -
An employee overlooked the update that could have prevented...

Lenovo launches assortment of new offerings at MWC 2023

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
At Mobile World Congress  (MWC 2023) in Barcelona, Lenovo...

ITWC network