SUBSCRIBE
85
0
Security

Alleged principals behind DoppelPaymer ransomware gang arrested

Howard Solomon

The DoppelPaymer ransomware gang has been toppled by the combined efforts of German, Ukraine and other police forces.

In an announcement today, the European police co-operative Europol said that last week German police raided the house of a German national, who is believed to have played a major role in the gang. At the same time, Ukrainian police officers interrogated a Ukrainian national who is also believed to be a member of the core gang, and searched two locations, one in Kiev and one in Kharkiv.

Europol also credited the FBI and Dutch Police with assisting in the investigation.

Three experts from Europol have been sent to Germany to help analyze computer equipment seized in the raid.

Based on the BitPaymer ransomware and part of the Dridex malware family, according to Europol DoppelPaymer used a unique tool capable of compromising defence mechanisms by terminating the security-related processes on the attacked systems.

The ransomware has been distributed since 2019 through various channels, including phishing and spam emails with attached documents containing malicious code — either JavaScript or VBScript. Often attackers used the Emotet malware. The gang adopted a double extortion strategy, threatening to release stolen data in addition to encrypting information, as extra pressure on victim organizations.

One of the most serious was a 2020 attack against the IT systems of University Hospital in Düsseldorf that forced the institution to send an emergency patient to a nearby hospital. That delayed her treatment by an hour, and her death was blamed by some as being caused by the delay. According to the FBI, after German authorities contacted the gang it withdrew the extortion attempt and provided a digital decryption key.

However, the FBI report notes the year before Düsseldorf incident, the gang infected 13 out of 380 servers used by a U.S. medical centre.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Indigo refuses to pay ransom to LockBit gang
Next article
Acer confirms data breach, says no customer data involved

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

The new Z by HP performance desktops offer extreme performance

End User Hardware
HP Inc. recently announced its new Z by HP...

Nominate now for the CIO of the Year

CanadianCIO
IT World Canada (ITWC) and the CIO Association of...

Report sets out cybersecurity objectives for Canadian non-profits

Not For Profit
Most Canadian not-for-profit organizations struggle to have a cybersecurity...

Popular this week

Acer confirms data breach, says no customer data involved

Security Howard Solomon -
Computer manufacturer Acer has confirmed that it has been...

Cradlepoint unveils new global MSP program

Channel Strategy Lynn Greiner -
Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solution provider Cradlepoint...

Hashtag Trending Mar.7th-Employee overlooked update that could have prevented LastPass data breach; another Twitter outage and Nokia announces repairable phones

Podcasts Jim Love -
An employee overlooked the update that could have prevented...

ITWC network