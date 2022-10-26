SUBSCRIBE
11
0
CompaniesDistributionEmerging Techit-administration

Amazon Canada opens robotics facility near Ottawa

Samira Balsara

Amazon Canada is celebrating the opening of its newest robotics facility, YOW3, in Barrhaven, Ontario. YOW3 is the only facility of its kind in Canada and is one of five globally.  

It aims to create more than 2,500 jobs and offer an opportunity for employees to work alongside new technology.

“This new state-of-the-art fulfillment centre has created thousands of jobs in Ottawa. I’m confident that we will build on this momentum and continue to attract investment and jobs from other global companies, cementing Ottawa’s reputation as an ideal logistics and distribution hub.’’ said Mayor Jim Watson.

YOW3 will store up to 20 million items at a time and span more than 2.6 million square feet across four floors.

Amazon’s ROBIN, RWC4, and Kemit robots are each designed to improve employee experience by enhancing safety and productivity:

ROBIN: A robotic arm that can segment, grasp, manipulate, identify, and place a package onto a sort bot. It will help improve the employee experience by supporting employees with repetitive tasks.

RWC4: A robotic arm that sorts totes, the logistical units of an Amazon facility centre, by destination and builds pallets.

Kemit: A trolley that tows empty totes throughout the facility and can adjust its speed and route as needed.

Source: Amazon Canada

 

“By using robots, we can help employees with tasks that involve heavy lifting or repetitive movements,” said Harsh Khaitan, Amazon Canada’s regional director of operations. “We pilot and implement technology with the goal of increasing safety, improving our employee experience, and delivering for our customers.”

Other technologies in the facility include Canadian-made semi-automated pack stations, over 12 kilometers of conveyor belts, and semi-automated stow stations.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous article
Software supply chain issues worry IT leaders: BlackBerry
Next article
Gartner’s top 10 strategic technology trends for 2023

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Gartner reveals top predictions for IT organizations and users in 2023 and beyond

Artificial Intelligence
This week at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Orlando, FL,...

Keynote highlights from Microsoft Ignite 2022

Artificial Intelligence
Microsoft Ignite 2022 wrapped up with more than 300...

Gartner’s top 10 strategic technology trends for 2023

Companies
Gartner has announced its list of the 10 top...

Popular this week

Software supply chain issues worry IT leaders: BlackBerry

Companies Howard Solomon -
Organizations are increasingly finding serious cyber security issues in...

BlackBerry secure communication suite gets the nod for NATO networks

Communications & Telecom Tom Li -
The BlackBerry SecuSuite for Government communication platform has gained...

Proposed telecom cybersecurity law gives Canadian government too much secret power: Researcher

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Last summer, the federal government proposed changes to the...

ITWC network