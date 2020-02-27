< 1 min read

Did you know 2020 is a leap year? Adding an extra day every four years keeps our 365-day-long calendar properly aligned with the astronomical seasons, giving people an extra day to complete tasks they may have been putting off for a while.

Have you decided what you’re going to do with your leap-year Saturday the 29th? Why not take some time to complete the 2020 CDN Top 100 Solution Providers survey? The survey only takes 12 minutes, and it would knock something off your “want-to-do” list without cutting into your busy workaday schedule.

This year, for the first time ever, the CDN Top 100 program will recognize not only the top players in the channel from a straight financial/revenues perspective but also companies that have demonstrated through various projects over the past year a remarkable and ongoing commitment to the success of their customers.

CDN is accepting ranking survey submissions until March 8. By taking the time out of your gift “leap year Saturday” to complete the survey, you’ll not only register your choice for an award with time to spare, but will also be helping CDN create the annual Benchmark report, a snapshot of the channel with information on trends, hiring inclinations, and product preferences.

As a thank-you for your participation, you’ll receive a complimentary copy of the 2020 Top 100 Solution Providers Ranking as soon as it’s released.

This year’s Top 100 Solution Providers Gala will take place on April 30th.