2 min read

It is not business as usual.

The last 12-weeks have demonstrated how fragile and truly interconnected the world has become economically and socially.

The last 12 days have shown how Canada’s gentle “pardon me” nature and welcoming spirit has not afforded us special protection from the impact of an unforgiving pandemic.

Canadians are suffering. To date, we have been spared the scenes of overwhelmed healthcare facilities and caskets laid-end-to end in Italy, but the pain is real as businesses shut down, the stock market crashes and workers are laid off or asked to work at home.

Why in the midst of the chaos is ITWC calling you to attend a webinar or to download a white paper? It’s a question that’s been raised more than once over the past week by valued members of our audience.

Have we been tone-deaf in our response to the crisis? For those reeling from a layoff notice or hunkered down in self-isolation, perhaps. But for tech workers and companies struggling with the new reality of cancelled conferences and a home-based workforce, a webinar on endpoint security threats or a white paper on coping with the challenges of managing a remote workforce are completely on point.

ITWC, through its four media properties, ITWorldCanada.com, ITBusiness.ca, ChannelDailyNews.com and DirectionInformatique.com, remains committed to delivering the tech news that helps you protect your business and career – including stories about the impact of COVID-19.

As we continue to tell Canadian stories, we help our community as well as providing our staff with jobs and salaries. It is our passion and purpose to bring you the insights that help drive your business. By continuing operations, we fulfill this mandate and work.

Through the other divisions, we will continue to offer relevant webinars and virtual roundtables that provide expert commentary on the issues that are impacting tech today and will prepare you when the new normal is evident weeks or months from now.

On April 30 we will be moving forward with our annual Top 100 Solution Providers celebration – albeit virtually for the first time. Even if the worst of the turmoil has not passed, we believe people will be ready to pause, join with others virtually for 90 minutes and celebrate the accomplishments of their colleagues.

Stay safe.

Fawn Annan

President, co-owner | ITWC

Jim Love

CIO, co-owner | ITWC