SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Emerging TechGovernment & Public Sector

Applications now open for businesses to apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative in southern Ontario

Samira Balsara

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced that businesses can now apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative (RQI) in southern Ontario.

FedDev Ontario is delivering more than C$23 million over a span of six years to support eligible businesses to advance and commercialize their quantum products and solutions for domestic and global markets. This investment is an important next step in advancing a National Quantum Strategy.

The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to grow quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent while solidifying Canada’s global leadership in this area. In fact, Budget 2021 announced a C$360-million Government of Canada commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy (NQS) to support Canada’s quantum industry and help build the workforce to grow the sector.

Repayable contributions of up to C$5 million will be provided to projects that involve a range of activities to demonstrate, commercialize, and scale-up Canadian-made quantum technologies, solutions and companies.

Examples of projects include technology demonstrations geared towards market growth. In addition, commercialization, aimed at bringing new tech to market, business development and capacity building, and adopting quantum technologies are also included.

“Southern Ontario is home to many competitive advantages, including world-leading research centres and high-potential quantum companies, and is well-positioned for quantum breakthroughs. The launch of the Regional Quantum Initiative will provide businesses in this sector with the support they need to commercialize their technologies and bring them to market, helping make Canada a world leader in advancement of quantum technologies,” said The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Applications are now open, and are being accepted until September 20, 2022. More information to apply can be found here.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at sbalsara@itwc.ca
Previous articleElectricity 4.0: Powering Schneider’s global net-zero vision
Next articleRogers and Shaw enter mediation with Competition Bureau over $26 billion merger

Related Tech News

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending June 30 – FCC wants to ban TikTok; Tesla layoffs; California DOJ data breach

Podcasts
The Federal Communications Commission commissioner asks Google and Apple...

SAS Hackathon 2022 winners decode real-world problems using data

Artificial Intelligence
This week, SAS announced the winners of its 2022...

Rogers and Shaw enter mediation with Competition Bureau over $26 billion merger

Communications & Telecom
Rogers and Shaw have started a mediation process with...

Popular this week

ITWC network