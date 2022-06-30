Applications now open for businesses to apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative in southern Ontario

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced that businesses can now apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative (RQI) in southern Ontario.

FedDev Ontario is delivering more than C$23 million over a span of six years to support eligible businesses to advance and commercialize their quantum products and solutions for domestic and global markets. This investment is an important next step in advancing a National Quantum Strategy.

The Government of Canada is making strategic investments to grow quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent while solidifying Canada’s global leadership in this area. In fact, Budget 2021 announced a C$360-million Government of Canada commitment to launch a National Quantum Strategy (NQS) to support Canada’s quantum industry and help build the workforce to grow the sector.

Repayable contributions of up to C$5 million will be provided to projects that involve a range of activities to demonstrate, commercialize, and scale-up Canadian-made quantum technologies, solutions and companies.

Examples of projects include technology demonstrations geared towards market growth. In addition, commercialization, aimed at bringing new tech to market, business development and capacity building, and adopting quantum technologies are also included.

“Southern Ontario is home to many competitive advantages, including world-leading research centres and high-potential quantum companies, and is well-positioned for quantum breakthroughs. The launch of the Regional Quantum Initiative will provide businesses in this sector with the support they need to commercialize their technologies and bring them to market, helping make Canada a world leader in advancement of quantum technologies,” said The Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Applications are now open, and are being accepted until September 20, 2022. More information to apply can be found here.