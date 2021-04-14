< 1 min read

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is integrating its ClearPass Policy Manager offering with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform to try and address the new security challenges brought on by the growing work-from-anywhere market.

Falling under the Aruba Edge Services Platform (ESP) umbrella, the SD-WAN edge platform comes from last year’s acquisition of Silver Peak.

The Aruba Orchestrator management console, formerly Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator, now includes pre-configured default information regarding the cloud security partner to help network admins connect the dots between branch locations and partner’s points of presence. The security vendors currently partnering with Aruba include Check Point, McAfee, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Zscaler and Netskope.

“The integration of ClearPass Policy Manager and Aruba Threat Defense with the EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform allows us to deliver a consistent identity-based policy framework across the Aruba secure edge portfolio,” said David Hughes, founder of Silver Peak and senior vice president of the WAN business at Aruba, in an April 13 news release. “This powerful combination will enable customers to move at their own pace, from legacy data centre-centric network architectures, with perimeter-based security, to a cloud-centric WAN with security based on the principles of Zero Trust and SASE.”