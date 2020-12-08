< 1 min read

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, made three big announcements yesterday aimed at simplifying networking for the developing edge-to-cloud era.

Aruba CX switches are getting new orchestration software called Aruba Fabric Composer, and a new CX 8360 switch series was announced for edge data centres.

In a Dec. 7 blog post, Aruba’s Michael Dickman, senior vice-president of product management at Aruba, an HPE company, said the solution is “ideal for IT administrators who often struggle with manual and siloed IT service provisioning across compute, virtualization, storage, and networking.”

Aruba is also introducing the newest member of the CX switching family, the Aruba CX 8360 switch series.

Offered in five different switch models, the CX 8360 Series delivers high-performance 1/10/25/40/100 GbE switching designed both for data centres requiring high-performance spine-and-leaf architectures, or lower port density/cost switching for edge centers of data.

Lastly, Aruba announced its plan to work more closely with HPE on both product integration and go-to-market execution. That means starting next month, partners will be able to gain access to join HPE-Aruba integrations around ProLiant servers, iLO Amplifier and HPE SimpliVity.

According to Gartner, by 2025, 85 per cent of infrastructure strategies will integrate on-premises, colocation, cloud, and edge delivery options, compared with 20 per cent in 2020.