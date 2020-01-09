2 min read

Enterprises still have reservations when it comes to moving their large complex networks to the cloud, but Aruba’s latest enhancements to its SD-Branch solution should quell many of those concerns, according to Patrick LaPorte.

“All of our customers are adopting more cloud services and IoT devices,” the senior director of cloud and software solutions marketing for Aruba told Channel Daily News. “And many of them still want to maintain their security vendors, like Checkpoint, Palo Alto, Symantec and so on. We’re making it super easy for them to maintain those connections.”

Aruba this morning announced it’s extending its Zero Trust Security model to the cloud with the enhanced SD-WAN Orchestrator in Aruba Central, essentially making it easier for branch network operators to deploy new software in large-scale infrastructures tied to various satellite offices.

The latest SD-Branch updates also include the addition of identity-based IDS/IPS – which delivers end-to-end security and connectivity in a single box at the branch – as well as embedded cellular connectivity.

Channel partners have plenty of opportunities to wow existing, and potential customers indicated LaPorte. These customers can be found in branch offices, retail outlets, healthcare clinics, hotels and restaurants.

“A customer or channel partner can deploy a single box. And not only do they get the security elements already included, but they also get connectivity all in a single solution. It makes it a much simpler solution to deploy and manage,” he explained.

HPE has ‘left us alone’

Over the four years since its birth as a result of splitting HP into two companies – HP being the other – it has made some significant acquisitions including SGI, Nimble Storage, Simplivity, and most recently, Cray.

Aside from some branding, most of these companies have been fully absorbed by HPE. Aruba however, which was acquired by HPE in 2015 right before the HP split was made official, is a different story.

“They’ve kind of left us alone in terms of doing business the way we feel we need to do business,” said LaPorte. “There are a lot of synergies between Aruba networking and what HPE does.”

Aruba has been able to take advantage of a big company’s resources and its partner base, and rapidly enhance its products on a regular basis. And HPE recognizes this is a winning formula, added LaPorte.

“The common denominator here is the network.”