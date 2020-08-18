< 1 min read

Backup and recovery software firm Asigra is going deep into its back of tricks.

Asigra is making its treasured Asigra Cloud Backup with Deep MFA platform generally available, giving the market a formidable tool, it says, to combat the rise of ransomware campaigns and other large-scale cyber attacks.

“At an alarming rate, transnational organized crime groups are leveraging specialist providers of cybercrime tools and services to conduct a wide range of crimes, including ransomware campaigns,” the US Secret Service Cyber Investigations Advisory Board was quoted saying gin a press an Aug. 18 press release. “Criminals are increasingly sharing resources and information and reinvesting their illicit profits into the development of new, even more destructive capabilities.”

Fran Howarth, senior security analyst for Bloor Research says that sophisticated hackers are getting really good at using phishing and other tactics to retrieve backup logins. Asigra’s Cloud Backup with Deep MFA makes it really hard for hackers to get far even if they’ve gained unauthorized access.

“If there is an initial breach, Deep MFA’s multi-faceted redundancy makes continued unauthorized access extremely difficult, reducing the chance of a successful attack,” Howarth said in the release.

