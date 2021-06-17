< 1 min read

Cloud email and collaboration security firm Avanan this morning announced that it’s launching a new Global Channel Partner Program.

The new program is led by Michael Lyons, Avanan’s vice-president of global channels, according to a June 17 news release.

“With a channel first commitment model, Avanan invested early into a seamless, easy to navigate, tier-less channel partner program that gives partners an even playing field opportunity to reach success together,” Lyons said. “As we continue building out the program globally, we welcome partners looking to engage with a vendor that prides itself on the ability to easily do business.”

Avanan has a host of solutions aimed at minimizing malware and ransomware threats across multiple platforms, including G Suite, Office 365, Slack, and more. It has resellers located in Canada, including Softchoice.

Nearly 95 per cent of malware is delivered via email, according to multiple reports, including Verizon’s latest Data Breach Investigations Report.

Last year, the company also announced the general availability of its Partner Portal, which makes it easy for partners to onboard and start selling. Its one-click, zero-touch deployment model offers quick protection for end-users and an increasing revenue stream for service providers.

More details about the program can be found here.