Remember those catchy but confusing names Breeze and Zang? Avaya is trying not to.

This morning Avaya officially announced that the Avaya OneCloud brand will span the entire unified communications, contact center, collaboration and CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) product families.

Avaya says the single name should help it, and its partners, sell its products. Brands matter less nowadays, but value and benefits for the customer reign supreme, explains Anthony Bartolo, Avaya executive vice-president and chief product officer.

“Avaya OneCloud reflects our ability to deliver the full spectrum of cloud deployment to ensure that every organization can deploy cloud in the way that best meets their needs and complements existing investments while moving with speed and agility,” Bartolo said in a July 7 press release.

The OneCloud portfolio includes the following components:

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS: This encompasses Avaya’s contact center solutions, including its recently launched public contact center solution. ReadyNow for contact center, its private cloud brand, is OneCloud CCaaS deployed in a private deployment model.

Avaya OneCloud UCaaS: This includes Avaya Cloud Office, Spaces as well as ReadyNow for UC.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS: The cloud API platform formerly known as Zang.io

To be clear, Avaya doesn’t have its own cloud, despite the Avaya OneCloud name. Earlier this year at Avaya Engage, and in subsequent briefings, Avaya executives emphasized that OneCloud is more of a fabric that ties Avaya products together, and OneCloud offers a single experience across multiple components that’s absent of a singular cloud platform in the back end.