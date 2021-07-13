2 min read

AvePoint, an independent Microsoft 365 data management software vendor, launched its first global partner program on July 13.

The announcement expands on AvePoint’s regional partner programs. As before, the program focuses on key partner businesses including:

Managed service providers (MSPs): Multi-tenancy platform with automated provisioning.

Value-added resellers (VAR): Flexible purchasing options and solutions that solve pain points within collaboration security.

Cloud Consultants: Solutions through a single vendor to address enterprise collaboration needs.

IP Co-Creators: Integrate AvePoint products or white labels to create new lines of business revenue with tailored solutions.

Jason Beal, senior vice-president of AvePoint partner ecosystem, highlighted the opportunities available in the collaboration security market.

“The number of Microsoft Teams active users increased by more than 100 million since the start of the pandemic, with many of those organizations forced to rush through their digital transformations without having all of their security, compliance or data retention plans in place,” said Beal in the press release. “That is an attractive opportunity for partners who can help consolidate and protect and govern data from exposure and loss.”

The program features a two-tiered system: authorized and invested partners. Becoming an invested partner unlocks additional resources, support and discounts.

AvePoint will offer several revenue incentives for partners, including product discounts, sales rebates, success plan co-funding and deal registration incentives. The company has also increased its training and support avenues, adding more than two dozen technical resources and bolstering its live support staff to provide partners with quality assistance.

The press release notes that the company will dedicate a portion of the $250 million generated from its recent IPO to helping partners.

“The channel is one of the most important expansion

vectors for AvePoint, so we’ve made it a priority across all business

departments in order to realize company goals,” said Tianyi Jiang, chief executive officer of AvePoint.