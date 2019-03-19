< 1 min read

Barracuda Networks‘ Cloud-to-Cloud Backup solution has been updated to meet the growth observed in Microsoft 365 and the data generated on remote devices.

The security firm says the latest version of Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup features new platform that provides “cost-effective, scalable backup and recovery” for all Microsoft Office 365 data, including Teams, Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

A blog post from Baraccuda quoted Microsoft’s Nills Franssens, a cloud solution architect for the software giant, who highlighted why third-party backup solutions for are often necessary.

“I think one of the primary misconceptions about backing up Office 365 data is that all of that is automatically managed by Microsoft. There is some backup that Microsoft provides in Office 365, but, right now, that is only a 30-day backup after a file has been deleted or overwritten, which for some companies is not sufficient,” Franssens explained. “Companies need to do an evaluation on whether the default Microsoft backup policy is sufficient for their needs, which can be the case. But there are cases where that is not sufficient and you want to rely on a third-party solution, such as Cloud-to-Cloud Backup.”

Channel partners should expect the next-gen product to deliver some new opportunities by allowing them to engage with customers, and the latest version of Barracuda’s Cloud-to-Backup solution uses the latest APIs in Office 365.

“Although that’s not a feature visible to customers, it helps tremendously with the performance of the solution,” Franssens said. “It makes sure that regardless of how much data you have that needs to be backed up, that all of it gets backed up in the most efficient and timely manner.”