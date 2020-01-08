< 1 min read

Bell Communications today announced that it has appointed Mirko Bibic as its new president and chief executive officer following yesterday’s retirement of former CEO, George Cope.

Bibic has also been appointed to the boards of BCE and Bell Canada.

“We welcome Mirko Bibic as our new chief executive as he leads Bell in delivering all the benefits of the digital communications future to Canadians,” said Gordon Nixon, the chair of the board for BCE and Bell Canada, in a press release. “A key leader in every part of Bell’s transformation into Canada’s driver of communications innovation, Mirko has the vision, skills, and experience to build on Bell’s strengths as the country’s leading communications company and deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

Bibic most recently served as Bell’s chief operating officer and has also served as Bell’s executive vice-president of corporate development, chief legal and regulatory officer, and senior vice-president of regulatory affairs since joining the company in 2004.

“It is an honour to lead the Bell team into our 140th year of service to Canadians since our founding here in Montréal in 1880, and we thank George Cope for his leadership in laying such a strong foundation for continued success,” said Mr. Bibic.

Bell also took this announcement as a chance to reveal some other changes to its executive team.

Blaik Kirby was promoted to group president of mobility, residential, and small business, Claire Gillies was promoted to president of Bell Mobility, Karine Moses was promoted to vice-chair of Quebec, and John Watson became the group president of customer experience.