SUBSCRIBE
18
0
CompaniesEngineeringSoftware

Blameless announces integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams

Ashee Pamma

Site reliability engineering platform, Blameless has announced new integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams (MS Teams) to streamline the incident management process for enterprise customers. This announcement broadens the company’s footprint in the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) market and augments its existing investments in DevOps and information technology (IT) workflow tooling.

The integrations provide a centralized incident management solution that combines responders and subsequent ticketing workflow on the same platform, reducing workload on engineering teams and preventing negative customer service experiences from slow, disorganized incident response. 

When users of the MS Teams chatbot start the incident response process, Blameless automatically creates a dedicated Teams channel that includes a live “incident summary” tab, keeping all stakeholders updated and gathering data for retrospective reports.

Similarly, for ServiceNow users, a record is simultaneously created in both systems, updating both ServiceNow and Blameless in real-time. 

Users of MS Teams and ServiceNow can also benefit from a SLO (service level objectives) manager that manages critical parts of the service based on what customers want, while tracking performance and health, with error budgets. Additionally, the integrations track reliability insights including MTTx measures, causal analyses, and customer impact.

 “With these seamless integrations, Blameless brings clearer direction, calm, and improved visibility to engineering organizations using ServiceNow, helping them run smoother and richer incidents and retrospectives,” stated Nicolas Philip, director of product of Blameless.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at apamma@itwc.ca
Previous articleOpensignal assesses ‘no signal’ problem and smartphone satellite connectivity opportunity
Next articleCorel rebrands to Alludo

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

IWK Health, Cisco Canada, OnX Canada partner to connect NICU families with web-delivered application

Companies
IWK Health, in partnership with Cisco Canada and OnX...

Gartner reveals four key customer service technology trends

Companies
Based on a survey of customer service and support...

Corel rebrands to Alludo

Companies
After more than 35 years, Corel Corporation has rebranded...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Sept. 14 – Instagram Reels lacks engagement; Google faces U.K. and EU lawsuits; iOS 16 launches

Podcasts James Roy -
Instagram’s Reels feature lacks user engagement, Google faces a...

Hashtag Trending Sept. 13 – SpaceX upset at Starlink subsidy rejection; autonomous vehicles and human supervision; credit card companies to add a new code...

Podcasts James Roy -
SpaceX is upset at the FCC for rejecting an...

Twitter can’t protect users’ data, former CISO alleges

Privacy Howard Solomon -
Twitter’s former chief information security officer (CISO) leveled a...

ITWC network