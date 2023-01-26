Breaking news: FBI shuts down Hive ransomware gang’s IT infrastructure

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has seized the website of the Hive ransomware gang after penetrating the group’s computer networks.

The agency said Thursday it penetrated the networks in July, 2022, leading to the capture of decryption keys. Since then it has quietly offered those keys to 300 victims. In addition, the FBI distributed over 1,000 additional decryption keys to previous Hive victims.

In co-ordination with German law enforcement (the German Federal Criminal Police and Reutlingen Police Headquarters-CID Esslingen) and the Netherlands National High Tech Crime Unit, yesterday it seized control of the Hive website.

In making the announcement, the FBI thanked a number of polices forces, including the RCMP and Peel Regional Police in Ontario.

“Last night the Justice Department dismantled an international ransomware network responsible for extorting and attempting to extort hundreds of millions of dollars from victims in the United States and around the world,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement this morning.

“Cybercrime is a constantly evolving threat. But as I have said before, the Justice Department will spare no resource to identify and bring to justice anyone, anywhere, who targets the United States with a ransomware attack. We will continue to work both to prevent these attacks and to provide support to victims who have been targeted. And together with our international partners, we will continue to disrupt the criminal networks that deploy these attacks.”

Since June 2021, the Hive ransomware group has targeted more than 1,500 victims around the world and received over US$100 million in ransom payments.