David is a 20-year veteran in the Canadian IT industry, currently serving as National Sales Director, Channel Partnerships and IoT at TELUS. David is responsible for the overall performance of TELUS’ indirect channel business. He has held a number of leadership positions over the years, including Regional Sales Manager at Dell where he spent 11 years, and Vice President, Sales at Accelerated Connections Inc (a large Canadian ISP). He also held Director positions at Konica Minolta Business Solutions and Jolera Inc. CDN recently had the opportunity to speak with Dorey about his career path and about the channel.

CDN: What’s your current position? What do you do?

Dorey: I’m National Sales Director, Channel Partnerships and IoT. I was hired by TELUS in 2018 to build out a national channel partnership program and strategy, catering to IT VARs, MSPs, telecom brokers, and consultants. Since the program pilot in September 2018, we have signed up over 200 partners, and consistently achieve new record breaking monthly recurring revenues in services such as Network, Cloud, IoT, Mobility, and Security. I’m also responsible for IoT results within our Dealer community.

CDN: How did you get to where you are right now in your career?

Dorey: There’s no magic formula. I worked hard, I was consistent and persevered through whatever challenges came my way, and I had a bit of luck here and there.

CDN: What’s the biggest cloud trend right now?

Dorey: There are too many to mention, really, but the sexiest by far are subscription entertainment services such as Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime, and Spotify.

CDN: What advice would you have for up-and-comers in the channel?

Dorey: My advice is pretty straightforward — be coachable, be open minded, and always work your butt off.

CDN: How can we ensure the channel continues to thrive?

Dorey: I think it’ll always thrive. The question, really, is how flexible you are to do business with the channel the way THEY want, so you can thrive from it.