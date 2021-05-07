< 1 min read

Colocation data centre solution provider Canada15Edge Data Centers recently announced that it’s merging with Whipcord Ltd., an Alberta-based cloud and colocation provider.

The merger will result in the creation of Whipcord Edge Data Centers Inc. and a much wider reach that will impact customers in both Easter and Western Canada.

According to an April 26 news release, Whipcord Edge will focus on IT risk mitigation at the network edge. Solutions that fall under that bucket will include:

Hybrid solutions spanning colocation, private and public cloud

Data protection and Disaster Recovery solutions

Secure dedicated and multi-tenant private cloud solutions

Resilient and secure colocation solutions

“This transaction represents the first phase of our continued growth,” said Dan Hamilton, COO of Whipcord Edge. “We’re excited to expand our reach as we bring our in-house services to the Toronto market. Both teams are very well aligned in terms of vision, strategy and execution.”

Joe Damiani, CEO of Whipcord Edge, said he was “excited” to bring the two teams together. “Together, we offer an expanded service portfolio across Canada giving our domestic and international customers more options in different regions.”