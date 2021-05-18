< 1 min read

MarTech solutions provider Munvo Solutions won big at the virtual SAS Global Forum.

The Montreal-based SAS partner earned the Excellence in Innovation partner award this morning for its SMS Gateway solution, which allows for real-time conversation marketing from SAS Customer Intelligence 360.

SMS Gateway expands mobile marketing opportunities for more direct and personalized communications. This enables SAS Customer Intelligence customers to create real-time SMS/MMS bi-directional dialogue with their clients.

Munvo Solutions is keeping pretty good company: This year’s other two global partner award winners were Microsoft and Accenture.

According to a May 18 news release, SAS partners hold nearly 11,000 sales and technical credentials in both core and emerging SAS technologies.

“A robust partner community serves as a force multiplier, helping to strengthen connections and explore new opportunities around the globe,” said Helen Morin, SAS vice-president of global alliances channels. “SAS is constantly innovating with our partner ecosystem of global systems integrators, regional partners and technology partners to drive business outcomes and improve decisions for our customers. We congratulate all of our 2021 award winners and look forward to continued partnership with them on initiatives that help transform the world.”

Regional partner award winners were:

Asia Pacific – Ernst & Young

EMEA – KPMG

Latin America – Vert

North America – Accenture

SAS Global Forum runs from today until Thursday, May 20.