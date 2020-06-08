2 min read

Six Canadian firms were recognized for their business achievements during the Intel Partner Connect 2020 virtual conference last week. According to Intel, the title of Partner of the Year is awarded to companies achieving the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation, growth and go-to-market strategies.

“They represent great examples of what’s possible when we, as an ecosystem, work together,” the company said when unveiling the winners.

The winners are as follows:

2019 Partner of the Year – PC Client Solution

Compugen (Canada) deployed the Unite platform as a global workplace solution together with Intel’s NUC product. Compugen also acted as a beta-tester for Intel solutions providing consistent feedback to help Intel to improve the Unite platform.

2019 Partner of the Year – PC Client Platform

Softchoice (Canada) had a strong focus on the Intel core mix with “outstanding” growth in 2019, says Intel. In addition, Softchoice has positioned the approach “Consult, Implement and Manage” demonstrating a continuous growth leading IT market share with the highest growth in Canada.

2019 Partner of the Year – Hybrid Cloud Solution

CDW (Canada) and its Scalar division developed a targeted vertical approach to the media and entertainment industries by offering management platforms and cloud services, all based on Intel DSG servers.

2019 Partner of the Year – NUC Solution

Symtron (Argentina) integrated Intel NUCs as part of their ATM design for the Financial Market being a Design Win of $4.5M in 2019. Symtron has built a solid foundation for the growth and leadership in the region with the aim of expanding into new markets.

2019 Partner of the Year – Enthusiast Platform

Memory Express (Canada) has established a new PC platform and performance standard, enabling -gamers and gaming developers- new gaming experiences. Memory Express platform has, according to Intel, exceeded all previously established gaming and game development benchmark performance metrics for their customers.

2019 Partner of the Year – HPC Solution

Ciara (Canada) had a strong ongoing run rate growing at double-digit y/y launching, also, a cloud-based offering in their own data centre in 2019. They develop, market and sell a leading high-performance line of servers, optimized for high bandwidth and low latency applications such as HFT (High-Frequency Trading).

2019 Partner of the Year – Data Center Solution

Adistec (Chile) has been leveraging Intel Select Solutions to permeate a closed market in Latin America. They have been demonstrating a deep commitment to Intel by developing a streamlined portfolio and an HCI as a service offering.

2019 Partner of the Year – Innovation in Optane ™

Wetcom (Argentina) offers to customers a first-class technology and services by starting digital transformation projects based on Optane disks, server and chassis technology with 2 Gen Processors. Wetcom has focused its strategy on accelerating the time to market for the customer business projects using the latest Intel and VMware technology, with the Adistec added value.

2019 Partner of the Year – IOT Disrupted Technology

Genetec (Canada) is one of the first partners in the Americas region, Intel says, to launch a camera with OpenVINO for DL using a Movidius vPU and are among the few who will get Early Access to next-generation Keem Bay vPU. Genetec is a leader in access control and camera for Automatic License Plate Recognition providing various security solutions for some of the largest cities, airports and governments around the world.

2019 Partner of the Year – Marketing Excellence

PC Factory (Chile) developed a comprehensive marketing campaign to introduce special-edition processor I9 9900KS into the gaming market growing its revenue consistently.