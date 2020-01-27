2 min read

The Government of Canada has named Ricoh Canada one of three managed print services (MPS) providers selected as part of a program to streamline its procurement process to purchase and manage printing technology and services.

The six-year agreement will grant the government access to Ricoh Intelligent Devices, which come equipped with Ricoh Always Current Technology that automatically updates devices and applications as needed.

Last week in a press release the government said that they selected Ricoh because not only were they very engaged during the procurement process, but also because they possessed a focus on environmental sustainability. Ricoh recently received the 2019 Energy Star Canada Manufacturer of the Year Award for Electronics.

“The Government of Canada had a vision to break down barriers to obtaining optimized print technologies and services, and we were honoured to be invited to collaborate throughout the process, and ultimately partner for future successes,” said Glenn Laverty, the president and chief executive officer for Ricoh Canada and the senior vice-president of the strategy office for Ricoh North America. “The end-to-end, tailored, holistic approach that has driven success in so many Ricoh partnerships is now an integral part of the government procurement process. If a department wants to take advantage of an expertly designed, implemented and maintained MPS engagement, they now have a strong baseline level of services. The framework is already in place, and starting the conversation is easier than ever before.”

The government says that this change in how it purchases and manages its office printing technology and services will enhance security, improve user productivity, encourage greener practices and equip the public service with the latest technologies they need.

This new approach will entail providing a ready-made framework for governmental departments to engage with approved vendors to design a managed print and content solution that fits their specific needs, allowing departments and agencies to standardize and rationalize their print fleets and reduce total expenditures.