Cloud hosting service provider Carbon60 continued its shopping spree with the purchase OpsGuru.

The acquisition marks the third purchase for Carbon60 since 2019 when it announced a major investment from M/C Partners, a private equity firm. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OpsGuru is one of Canada’s fastest-growing multi-cloud and DevOps consultancy firms and puts Carbon60 on the fast track to becoming a leading end-to-end multi-cloud service provider.

“Combined, Carbon60 and OpsGuru can fully support clients across Canada in their cloud evolution,” said John Witte, president and chief executive officer for Carbon60 in a May 13 news release.

Carbon60 says the combined company will employ over 160 people, from certified cloud consultants across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, to software developers with application modernization expertise, to system administrators and security professionals.

One of the crown jewels of the acquisition is Cloud Launchpad, OpsGuru’s proprietary process that expediates cloud transformation with pre-built infrastructure-as-a-code templates.

“OpsGuru’s trademark culture of innovation and curiosity fits very nicely with Carbon60’s emphasis on providing responsive and reliable 24/7 managed services with a focus on excellence in customer experience,” said Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru.

The acquisition also caught the attention of Jason Bremner, research vice-president of industry and business solutions at IDC Canada.

“With the acquisition of OpsGuru, Carbon60 fills a gap for the under-served Canadian mid-market and enterprise companies that need expert assistance with their cloud initiatives to accelerate their modernization efforts,” he said.