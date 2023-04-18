SUBSCRIBE
19
0
Security

Casino chain shuts Ontario sites after cyber attack

Howard Solomon

A major Ontario casino operator has been forced to close its gaming operations since Sunday due to a cyber incident.

The company is Gateway Casino and Entertainment Ltd., which operates 14 casinos across Ontario, and others in Alberta and British Columbia. But it is the Ontario sites that have been affected.

In a news release Gateway said its sites “will remain closed in the coming days as we work to restore our IT systems.

“Over the weekend, we detected a cyber security incident and closed our operations in Ontario. We have retained third-party cyber professionals who are working 24/7 to help us restore the IT environment,” the statement says.

“Our upmost concern is the protection of personal data and information.  At this point, we do not have any information indicating that this incident involves any compromise of personal data. However, we are in the process of notifying the relevant privacy officials and gaming regulator [the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission] of the incident.”

In an email, commission director of media relations Tony Bionti said, “the security of personal information is paramount for OLG and all its casino operators. OLG requires all its casino operators adhere to strong cyber controls in compliance with federal and provincial standards.”

There is no evidence of OLG’s systems being impacted in any way, he added.

Gateway operates casinos in Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, North Bay, Clinton, Chatham, Hanover, London, Point Edward, Sarnia, Woodstock, Wasaga Beach, Innisfil. It also operates the gambling portion of the Casino Rama resort, which is jointly owned by the Chippewas of Rama First Nation and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

According to the Toronto Star, Casino Rama Resort’s hotel, spa, Weirs restaurant and St. Germain’s restaurant will remain open.

Gateway Casinos is majority owned by the Toronto-based Catalyst Capital Group Inc. a private equity investment firm with more than $6 billion in assets under management.

The shutting of casinos would cause a temporary loss of work for dealers, floor runners, tellers, accountants and others who keep the operation going. At its sites in all three provinces, Gateway says it employs 7,000 people.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Commercial spyware-maker QuaDream to close, say reports
Next article
Radiant Logic finalizes acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Patched holes in Cisco routers have been used by Russians for years: Report

Security
Russian government attackers have been exploiting unpatched and badly-configured...

Radiant Logic finalizes acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Companies
Today, California-based Radiant Logic, a company that delivers identity...

Hashtag Trending Apr.18-Malicious software in fake ChatGPT app target Facebook users, Google releases emergency update, Tech workers offered their old jobs back at half...

Podcasts
Tech workers asked how’d you like your old job...

Popular this week

Adobe announces new Firefly AI tools for video editors

Artificial Intelligence Samira Balsara -
Adobe recently revealed its next generation of AI features,...

Commercial spyware-maker QuaDream to close, say reports

Privacy Howard Solomon -
An Israel-based commercial spyware company whose iPhone hacking technology...

Government of Canada and Ericsson announce $470 million R&D partnership

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Today, Ericsson Canada announced a five-year partnership with the...

ITWC network