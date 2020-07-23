3 min read

Earlier this year, ITWC and WISECRA reached out to the technology community and asked for nominations of individuals who deserved to be recognized as one of the Top Women in Cyber Security. The response was overwhelming. In 90 days we had more than 170 nominations for Canadian women who worked in cybersecurity across a wide variety of organizations. There were nominations for CISOs, company founders, professors, directors, and women holding numerous specialty positions in both the public and private sectors. Today’s 75-minute interactive event will feature short video profiles of the women named to the honour roll, a panel discussion exploring ways to get more women involved in cybersecurity, an opportunity to download related white papers, and the chance to visit sponsor breakout rooms for conversation. You can still register to view the event. If you haven’t registered, you still can by clicking here!

Microsoft announced its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings July 22. All of Microsoft’s main segments saw revenue growth ex-currency of 8 per cent at least. Productivity and business processes, a segment that includes cloud-based Office and Dynamics 365, saw revenues climb only 8 per cent versus 17 per cent this time last year. Microsoft saw a 9 per cent spike in intelligent cloud revenues. But even this number fell below last year’s 21 per cent growth rate. Last quarter’s figure was 29 per cent.

Dell Technologies says it’s renaming two of its design groups and putting them under one umbrella. The changes apply to OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions and Extreme Scale Infrastructure (ESI). The new name is called Dell Technologies Design Solutions. You can read more about it here.

LogMeIn Inc. this week announced that MSPs can now sell, manage, and support its password manager and single sign-on solution LastPass Enterprise. In addition to MSPs, LastPass says it also supports referral and reseller partners. There will be a webinar on July 29 to discuss the inner working of LastPass Enterprise and the LogMeIn Partner Network.

NetApp is hinting at a series of changes to its Unified Partner Program, and this week also said that more changes can be expected during the fiscal year. But for now, NetApp is expanding the resources available to Registered partners with access to more enablement and training. Also, Cloud First partners are being brought into the NetApp Unified Partner Program. More info can be found by clicking here.

From Channel Daily News – Microsoft Inspire 2020: Azure Lighthouse updates, expanded partnerships and new playbooks [FULL STORY]

Microsoft’s top channel-focused executives on Tuesday echoed themselves from last year, telling partners during Microsoft Inspire that the next 12 months will be a crucial period for both partners and customers as they further transition to cloud solutions and managed services. But as COVID-19 maintains a grip on the world forcing businesses to modernize or risk losing everything, the message hit a little harder this time.

From IT World Canada – Microsoft Inspire: Microsoft 365 announcement roundup [FULL STORY]

At its partner-focused Inspire 2020 event, Microsoft announced a dizzying array of new features that will be coming to Microsoft 365, its productivity cloud suite for home, business, and the enterprise. Here are all the big changes coming to its enterprise solutions.

From Channel Daily News – VMware announces cloud-native Master Services Competency for VMware Partner Connect program [FULL STORY]

After launching a new partner program in March, VMware says it’s ready to announce the program’s first competency, which the company says is related to its cloud-native MSC Tanzu portfolio.

From IT World Canada – Microsoft introduces Dataflex low-code platform for Teams [FULL STORY]

Built atop of the Microsoft Common Data Service, Dataflex lets users easily create databases, Microsoft Power Apps, and AI chatbots in tandem with Microsoft’s Power Virtual agents–all without switching between different applications. It sports a drag and drop interface for creating conversation flows, as well as a simple interface for database management.

