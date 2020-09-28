3 min read

The core wars are heating up, Amazon releases new gizmos and one of them, in particular, is driving people crazy, and a Civil Rights group mounts an attack against Facebook.

TikTok's multi-factor authentication problem, install these updates from Cisco and Microsoft, and Airbnb hosts get a surprise.

Disaster recover boost from Cohesity

Cohesity this morning announced Cohesity SiteContinuity, an automated disaster recovery solution that the company says is integrated with its backup and continuous data protection capabilities.

Many companies are not equipped to meet critical recovery objectives. A recent study published by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) asked respondents if their actual recovery times met their pre-established SLAs – 78 per cent stated they’re unable to “always” meet their objectives and 33 per cent said they “sometimes” or “rarely” meet these objectives.*

This solution will be generally available in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2020.

Hootsuite’s ICE contract still active

Despite Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser’s statement last week that the company has decided to pull out of a deal with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, many people remain skeptical after a copy of the contract was still found floating around online. [This link is live as of Sept. 28].

According to USAspending.gov, the Hootsuite deal with ICE is being fulfilled by FCN, a woman-owned small business and government-focused solution provider based in Rockville, MD.

Other FCN partners include your typical heavy hitters – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and many more.

A message from our CEO, Tom Keiser pic.twitter.com/T1aU0o5HhS — Hootsuite (@hootsuite) September 24, 2020

Centreon launches MSP edition for managed services providers

Paris-based IT monitoring firm Centreon Software Systems, which set up shop in Toronto late 2018, says it’s launching a software solution for managed services providers that can monitor customers’ IT infrastructure, deliver SLA reports, and more.

MSP Edition helps MSPs provide services such as:

