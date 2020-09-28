To keep up with the firehose of news, we’ve decided to deliver some extra channel news to you on the side. Some of it is an extension of our own reporting on the channel that didn’t make its way into a story, while others might be content we’ve bookmarked and thought of sharing with you. We’re doing a similar thing at IT World Canada –check it out here. Missed last week’s CDN Morning Briefing? Read it here.
What you need to know right now
It’s what you need to know right now in the world of IT and tech – ’nuff said. (Often taken with a side of Hashtag Trending and Cyber Security Today)
Hashtag Trending – listen below!
The core wars are heating up, Amazon releases new gizmos and one of them, in particular, is driving people crazy, and a Civil Rights group mounts an attack against Facebook.
====
Cyber Security Today – listen below!
TikTok’s multi-factor authentication problem, install these updates from Cisco and Microsoft, and Airbnb hosts get a surprise.
====
Disaster recover boost from Cohesity
Cohesity this morning announced Cohesity SiteContinuity, an automated disaster recovery solution that the company says is integrated with its backup and continuous data protection capabilities.
Many companies are not equipped to meet critical recovery objectives. A recent study published by the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) asked respondents if their actual recovery times met their pre-established SLAs – 78 per cent stated they’re unable to “always” meet their objectives and 33 per cent said they “sometimes” or “rarely” meet these objectives.*
This solution will be generally available in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2020.
=====
Hootsuite’s ICE contract still active
Despite Hootsuite CEO Tom Keiser’s statement last week that the company has decided to pull out of a deal with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, many people remain skeptical after a copy of the contract was still found floating around online. [This link is live as of Sept. 28].
According to USAspending.gov, the Hootsuite deal with ICE is being fulfilled by FCN, a woman-owned small business and government-focused solution provider based in Rockville, MD.
Other FCN partners include your typical heavy hitters – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and many more.
A message from our CEO, Tom Keiser pic.twitter.com/T1aU0o5HhS
— Hootsuite (@hootsuite) September 24, 2020
In case you missed it
The recent channel news that we maybe didn’t get to yet, or it’s the news we’ve reported on and feel is worth resurfacing. Sometimes we’ll also feature awesome stories from other publications.
Centreon launches MSP edition for managed services providers
Paris-based IT monitoring firm Centreon Software Systems, which set up shop in Toronto late 2018, says it’s launching a software solution for managed services providers that can monitor customers’ IT infrastructure, deliver SLA reports, and more.
MSP Edition helps MSPs provide services such as:
- Proactive monitoring to identify problems in the customer’s IT infrastructure.
- A Morning Check with a simple dashboard being sent out to the customers automatically every morning to inform them that their operations are running smoothly.
- Real-time visibility of IT performance with customized dashboards, graphical cockpits and geographic views.
- SLA reporting to report on service levels delivered to the customers, e.g. availability rates, number of critical alerts, Mean Time To Repair, Mean Time Between Failures.
=====
SolarWinds expands monitoring capabilities within the Cisco Meraki Marketplace
SolarWinds has announced an expansion of its Cisco relationship, integrating the Cisco Meraki Dashboard API with SolarWinds N-central to help MSPs’ managing Cisco Meraki Devices by using SolarWinds to reduce complexity.
The integration will include routers, switches, and access points as part of the portfolio of Cisco Meraki cloud-managed solutions. [News release]
=====
Canadian channel is missing out on deals that it ‘doesn’t know are there’, says Forrester analyst [Channel Daily News]
Forrester’s Jay McBain breaks down his main takeaways from 500 30-minute conversations with channel chiefs last year.
=====
Microsoft Teams updates deliver new modes, background options, new walkie-talkie features, and MUCH more [Channel Daily News]
Microsft Teams got updates – a lot of updates
Reddit recap
The MSP subreddit community is growing rapidly. It’s also a chatty bunch. With more than 80,000 members as of today, it’s worth taking a look at what they have to say every once in a while. Here are the recent top posts. Click on the posts to view additional responses.
When do you remove the old IT companies RMM and remote access tools? from msp
=====
M365 Lighthouse from msp
=====