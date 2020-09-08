3 min read

Potential takeover of Cogeco Inc. prompts warning from Masse [WINDSOR STAR]

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says phone and internet users should be concerned about the possible $10.3-billion hostile takeover of Cogeco Inc. by an American company.

Lenovo Data Center Group announces new products with Microsoft, Nutanix, and VMware

Lenovo last week announced a series of new and updated solutions for customers and channel partners to chew on. Check out the previous CDN Morning Briefing or more details.

ThinkAgile HX powered by AMD EPYC processors and Nutanix

Allows customers to run their virtual desktop workloads and maintain consistent performance (in the same 1U form factor), with up to 50 per cent fewer servers. Availability is planned in late November as an appliance or a certified node.

Lenovo ThinkAgile MX and Microsoft Azure Stack

Lenovo is calling it a one-stop-shop for Azure Stack HCI with the new ThinkAgile MX appliances. The company also says it plans to offer consumption-based (pay-as-you-go) pricing of Azure Stack HCI and Azure Stack Hub.

Lenovo ThinkAgile VX and VMware

Lenovo ThinkAgile VX HCI Solutions are 4S certified nodes that let customers modernize their infrastructure for high-end database solutions, such as SAP HANA. It will be available later this month, and offers double the SAP HANA database memory and direct connect NVMe.

Cogeco rejects mega-billion dollar bid which would have had Rogers’ entering Quebec [CHANNEL DAILY NEWS]

Cogeco, the Montreal, Quebec-based internet and telecommunications company, has rejected a bid by Altice USA, a U.S. communications and media company, according to a recent Cogeco press release.

Intel officially launches 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobile processors and Intel Evo design standard [CHANNEL DAILY NEWS]

Intel has officially released Tiger Lake, its 11th generation mobile processor along with Intel Evo design standard.

Don’t expect ‘the flying cars’ of remote learning this fall, but it’s got to be better, experts say [IT BUSINESS CANADA]

Everyone has to be prepared to make a seamless transition back to remote learning, says Ken Eisner director, worldwide education programs for AWS. But if that transition looks like what it did during the early days of the pandemic, we’re in trouble.

