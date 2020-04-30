3 min read

This year, Annex took home the first CDN Top 100 Customer Success Award for its work with Rocky Mountaineer, one of the world’s most popular rail-tour companies located in Western Canada.

A leading manufacturer of artificial hearts sought to improve the lives of heart transplant patients by providing a faster diagnosis. With elderly patients in mind, the manufacturer wanted to develop an easy-to-use app that would automatically detect irregularities in a patient’s artificial heart and transmit that information to a doctor. It also sought to give users the ability to seamlessly transfer data between subsequent devices. The Insight team listened to the needs of the client and its patients and recommended the iOS platform paired with Apple devices. The client worked with Apple to develop an app that monitors each patient’s heart device and transmits that information to his or her doctor — enabling a more accurate view of the patient’s heart health. To keep the app affordable, Insight and Apple Financial Services created an iPad leasing program. The program ensures patients don’t have to pay a large upfront cost. Instead, they’re able to take home an iPad Pro worth upward of $1,000 for only $25 a month. And, when a device becomes outdated, patients can simply exchange it for a newer version. The results were: faster diagnosis, intuitive technology for elderly patients and cost-effective leasing.

This project involved a complete WAN refresh for one of Canada’s largest distributors of plumbing and industrial supplies across every one of their 300 warehouse and showroom locations. The refresh consisted of:

– The migration of all internet services to a new service provider

– Embedded cybersecurity features (web filtering, IPS, application control, to name a few)

– Business continuance for high availability and survivability by eliminating all single points of failure

– Centralized dashboards and real-time analytics that are vital to the ongoing policy management and risk management of broadly distributed networks such as this one.

The entire solution was delivered to the customer as an operating expense (OP-EX), with $0 upfront capital investment required. All hardware, software, licensing, professional services for design and implementation, as well as monitoring and NOC services, rolled into a single monthly managed services fee based on a 5-year term contract. Centralized project management and the development of the solution itself reduced the overall deployment timeline by over 50 per cent with the bulk of locations completed within three months.

A customer was hacked by a foreign nation which 8it stopped. The company then put technology in place to prevent it from happening again. The hackers were after sensitive government information and Infinite IT was able to identify the issue, shut it down and mitigate any potential data loss. The risk was significant and included a police station, a hospital, a senior care centre, and the personal information for almost 30,000 taxpayers. Infinite IT deployed a team of professionals that literally worked around the clock until the environment was back under the control of the municipality, and then safeguarded the network to ensure this type of attack wouldn’t happen again. Infinite took this model of success and implemented it across the majority of its customer base, which has resulted in the highest level of security possible at a price point that customers can afford. During the process of implementing the service for other customers, Infinite IT was able to identify two other customers that were under attack and did not realize it. As of 2020, Infinite IT will no longer take on a managed support customer unless they subscribe to our newly developed security suite.

The Saskatchewan Blue Cross wanted to find a better way to get its staff working on files as a team, and access documents easily. The hospital already had Microsoft 365, but it was underused, largely due to the fact that staff wasn’t sure how to maximize its capabilities. What’s worse, 65 per cent of end users reported no cybersecurity awareness training and the organization was very vulnerable to attacks. With the help of WBM, the hospital underwent a four-month transformation that led to the following outcomes:

– 30+ internal “champions” trained on new solutions

– A 710 per cent increase in Microsoft adoption

– 111 per cent increase in staff taking fundamental cybersecurity training

– A 260 per cent increase in ROI on Microsoft licensing investment.

– More than 27,000 hours reclaimed annually