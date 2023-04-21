SUBSCRIBE
18
0
Channel StrategyManaged Services & OutsourcingMarketingSupply Chain

CDN’s Top 100 Benchmark Report to be released next week

Paul Barker

There will be a special bonus for anyone participating in CDN’s annual Channel Innovation Awards next Wednesday.

The event, which honours the nation’s top solution providers, will take place at The Broadview Hotel in Toronto and be viewable online. This year’s theme is Evolving the Channel Ecosystem Amid Digital Transformation and those who attend, live or virtually, will not only enjoy a keynote presentation and panel discussion on the topic, but will also receive a copy of the 2023 edition of the Top 100 Solution Providers Industry Benchmark Report.

Leveraging ITWC’s annual research, the report, written by Mary Whittle, principal of Strategic Innovations Matters Inc., an IT consultancy, represents a true snapshot of what transpired last year among Canada’s top value added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators and IT consultants.

That snapshot, she says, not only “examines revenue numbers from top channel performers, but what industry sectors represented their primary focus over the last 12 months. In other words, this is an opportunity to look at where the channel is spending most of its time. This is particularly important today, given the current economic challenges that exist not only in Canada, but around the world.”

Other key trends that will be discussed in the document, says Whittle, revolve around two developing themes: the importance of Customer Lifecyle Management (CLM), and the importance of developing sound environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to support the growing needs of client organizations.

Zendesk, a company that builds customer relationship management software, stated in a blog released last month that CLM is “closely entwined with customer relationship management (CRM) and is ultimately a culmination of multiple customer-related metrics businesses monitor over time. It consists of assigning metrics to each stage of the consumer lifecycle and analyzing them to better understand performance.”

Whittle says her findings reveal that with sound CLM strategies in place, everyone wins: the vendor, of course, the channel partner or partners, and last, but not least, the end-user customer.

On the ESG front, one of Cisco’s key predictions for 2023 is that responsible innovation will move quickly toward building a better, more inclusive future for all. Organizations, it said late last year, “are expected to put their good intentions into action – being purpose-driven is now a corporate requirement. Trust in our institutions and in companies has been tested over the last few years.

“This has brought us to an inflection point, and we are on the edge of generational change that will become evident through technology in 2023. Ultimately, organizations will have to define a purpose that goes beyond profitability.”

What it all means for the channel, says Whittle, is that “if they are not currently up to speed on what to do when it comes to developing a sound strategy around sustainability – it is critical they start soon.

“All you have to do is examine the sustainability policies relating to the channel from the likes of HP, HPE, VMware, Cisco, Salesforce and many other vendors to know that implementing ESG practices has moved from a nice-to-have to an impending need-to-have.

To register to attend the Channel Innovation Awards, click on this link.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Debut of a new Channel Daily News podcast
Next article
Channel Bytes April 21, 2023 – CDN Channel Innovation Awards and Top 100 celebration; Microsoft Office 2013 hits end of support; Lookout launches EDR offering for MSSPs; and more

Related Tech News

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

TCS futurist’ Earth Day message all about power of digital twins

Data & Analytics
Frank Diana, the principal futurist for Tata Consultancy Services...

Canada’s big banks, insurers to face tougher cyber tests

Financial
Canada’s financial regulator is urging the country’s biggest banks...

Channel Bytes April 21, 2023 – CDN Channel Innovation Awards and Top 100 celebration; Microsoft Office 2013 hits end of support; Lookout launches EDR...

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Apr.21- Google boosts AI efforts with DeepMind; Twitter puts an end to legacy blue checkmarks; Oracle adds AI-powered features to its offerings

Podcasts Jim Love -
Admit it. You’ve played around with ChatGPT, you’ve stayed...

Use of facial recognition in four B.C. Canadian Tire stores broke privacy law: Report

Privacy Howard Solomon -
Four independently-owned Canadian Tire affiliate stores in British Columbia...

Chief Data Officers are becoming important leaders in the C-suite in Canada

Companies Samira Balsara -
Chief Data Officers (CDOs) are becoming increasingly important leaders...

ITWC network