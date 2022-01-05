2 min read

Lenovo has expanded its ThinkPad business laptop family with the AMD-powered Z Series. At launch, the Z Series comprises the 13-inch ThinkPad Z13 and the 16-inch ThinkPad Z16.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 specifications

Device Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Processor AMD Ryzen PRO U-series processors AMD Ryzen PRO H-series processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and optional discrete AMD graphics Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Display 13.3-inch, 1,920 x 1200p, 16:10, 400nits IPS touchscreen 13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1600p, 16:10, 400nits OLED non-touch 16-inch, 1,920 x 1200p, 16:10, 400nits IPS touchscreen 16-inch, 2,560 x 1600p, 16:10, 400nits OLED non-touch Ports 2x USB 4 Type-C, audio jack 2x USB 4 Type-C, audio jack, SD card reader Battery 50Whr 70Whr Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.97kg (4.3 lbs) Colours Black recycled vegan leather/bronze aluminum Arctic Grey recycled aluminum Black recycled aluminum Arctic Grey recycled aluminum Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11 Pricing and availability Starting at US$1,549, available May 2022 Starting at US$2,099, available May 2022

Both devices are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processors. The Z13 gets the more power-efficient U-series processors while the bigger Z16 uses the performance-oriented H-series processors. Designed for businesses and enterprise users, the AMD PRO platform has additional hardware and software security safeguards, as well as a more reliable supply chain for its customers. The AMD processors also feature the Microsoft Pluton security co-processor, which further protects firmware and establishes hardware root of trust.

Additionally, the ThinkPad Z13 also uses what Lenovo calls an “exclusive AMD Ryzen PRO processor” but the company refused to reveal more details before CES.

Both laptops can carry up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, 2TB PCIe 4 SSDs, and either an IPS or OLED display. The Z13 uses AMD integrated graphics while the Z16 has the option for discrete AMD graphics.

Also present is a 1080p webcam with an IR sensor for Windows Hello. Because the bezel is so thin, the camera array juts out a bit from the top. Lenovo calls the protrusion a “Communications Bar” and even gave it a different colour.

As with all ThinkPad devices, the Z13 and Z16 are tested to the MIL-SPEC 810H standard.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 will be available in May 2022 starting at US$1,549 and US$2,099 respectively.