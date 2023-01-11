CES 2023: HP announces new products and solutions

At CES 2023, HP announced new products and solutions created specifically for hybrid work experiences.

Here’s a quick look at the new products:

HP personal computers



The new HP Dragonfly portfolio is designed to fit a hybrid work environment. It includes enhanced audio, camera and touchscreen as well as all-day battery life. The Dragonfly Pro offers 24/7 live concierge support and services. This the first HP device to offer one-touch access to HP live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hot keys. Two of the remaining three hot keys are pre-programmed – the Control Center hot key allows quick access to the device’s most common settings, and the Camera hot key lets an individual easily adjust camera settings – and the fourth key can be customized by the individual to help optimize workflow or allow for simple navigation.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a 14-inch device, and according to the company, has the world’s first 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook. The Chromebook is also Intel Evo verified, offering faster performance, while pairing easily with a phone.

Enhanced by HP Presence, HP said that the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 deliver more meaningful collaboration experiences with video conferencing innovations designed for hybrid work.

This includes multi-camera features, supporting dual video streams and camera switching, to allow users to show their faces and an object or a whiteboard at the same time, picture-in-picture, or side-by-side. The new commercial PCs support the simultaneous use of two cameras. Auto Camera Select, which uses intelligent face tracking to recognize which camera a user is facing, lets presenters keep audiences engaged by not breaking eye contact.

HP Keystone Correction makes sharing a whiteboard or a physical document easy by automatically cropping and flattening images from the camera feed in just one step. And HP Be Right Back lets users change their video feed to a still picture without disrupting meetings, when they need to take a break.

The above products are all available this spring, with pricing to be released in the coming months.

Poly audio technology

HP also announced that it is introducing the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series lineup of pro-grade wireless earbuds. The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series provides five hours of talk time with adaptive active noise canceling (ANC) and WindSmart technology to eliminate background noise.

The standard version includes a charging case that offers 10 additional hours of talk time, and the Poly Voyager Free 60+ comes with a smart charging case, which also offers an OLED touch screen display with volume and mute functions, and insight into battery life and call status.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 Series earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at US$299 at Poly.com and HP.com. It will also be available in a Microsoft Teams-certified version.

Other new product announcements include the HP 620/625 FHD Webcam, to help users look and sound their best for meetings, as well as the HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse, which features silent clicks, and up to 90 days of battery life.

The HP 620/625 FHD Webcam is expected to be available this month for US$109.99 at HP.com.

The HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse is expected to be available this month for US$79.99 at HP.com.

Sustainability

HP also shared its sustainability initiatives. The company is introducing new products and packaging to enable a more sustainable future.

For example, the HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs are designed with ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, as well as recycled metals.

The HP 14 inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition is built with up to 25 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics. Bio-circular content such as used cooking oil was used in the bottom cover of the device and its packaging is sustainably sourced and recyclable. In addition, all of the new consumer notebooks are ENERGY STAR certified and EPEAT Silver Registered, with the Eco Edition version EPEAT Gold Registered.

The HP 24 and 27 inch All-In-One PCs also leverage sustainable materials. This is the world’s first PC using recycled coffee grounds as speckles in the finish of the PC. This device is 100 per cent sustainably sourced, and has recyclable packaging which has been reduced in size by 62 per cent, allowing up to 66 per cent more units per pallet, further reducing the CO 2 footprint.

Gaming features

HP is introducing cloud gaming through the OMEN Gaming Hub and says it is the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution. This provides gamers with access to play more than 1,450 titles from AAA to indie within a cloud gaming service, regardless of the PC they game on.

The OMEN 17 Laptop’s new components include the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, which utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN Laptop features optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional keys.

The OMEN 17 Laptop is expected to be available in January at HP.com, for a starting price of US$1,699.99.