CES 2023: Intel unveils new mobile processors

On Jan. 3 at CES, Intel announced its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors and introduced 32 new processors with a plethora of features and capabilities for various laptop segments.

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere.”

Intel’s launch of the 13th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors includes the first 24-core processor for a laptop.

The new processor features:

Up to 5.6 gigahertz (GHz) turbo frequency – the highest clock speed available for the laptop market and full memory support of up to 128 gigabyte (GB) total for DDR5 (up to 5,600 megahertz) and DDR4 (up to 3,200 MHz).

The processors also offer the Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), providing faster internet speeds with no legacy Wi-Fi channel interference. Bluetooth connectivity features include Intel Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth 5.2 supporting faster speeds and multiple device connections with lower power consumption.

The processor family comes with improved integrated graphics experiences based on an improved driver stack and key learnings from Intel’s work with discrete graphics.

13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series Processors Performance to Thin-and-Light Laptops

Additionally, at CES, Intel introduced 13th Gen Intel Core P-series and U-series mobile processors. According to the company this is ideal for users who want high performance on “sleek, thin systems.”

Features include:

Up to 14 cores (6 Performance-cores, 8 Efficient-cores) and enhanced Intel Thread Director, new Intel Iris Xe Graphics features including endurance gaming, XeSS Super Sampling and Intel Arc Control.

The processors offer up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for a quick and simple cable connection to any dock, display or accessory.

Select designs based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors will now feature the Intel Movidius vision processing unit (VPU). Resulting from deep co-engineering with Microsoft on its new Windows Studio Effects, the VPU allows AI-heavy tasks required for professional-grade collaboration and streaming to be offloaded to it, freeing the CPU and GPU for additional work.

Across H-, P- and U-Series, the mobile processors will enhance performance for thin-and-light laptops, foldables, 2-in-1s and other form factors. Intel says that over 300 designs are expected to be released in 2023 from companies such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung and others.

For the IoT edge, 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver new industrial features, extended temperature operations, and higher performing CPUs with more graphics capabilities and AI performance. Intel says this is ideal for retail, education, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and smart cities, since the new processors provide better workload consolidation with more cores and threads, enabling more applications to run on a single device.

Intel Evo

Today’s announcements also included new Intel Evo laptop specification that features longer real-world battery life and a new multi-device experience, Intel Unison.

The new specifications offer three key experiences:

Consistent responsiveness while unplugged, longer real-world battery life, instant wake and fast charge.

Enhanced videoconferencing, leveraging technologies such as Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio.

Intel Unison: A multidevice experience enabling text messages, phone calls, phone notifications and file transfer from PC to an Android- or iOS-enabled phone.

Today, Intel also introduced a new Intel Processor and Intel Core i3 in the N-series family of products. The products are specifically designed for the education segment, entry-level computing and IoT edge native applications.

Some of the features include:

Twenty eight per cent better application performance and 64 per cent better graphics performance on the Intel processor compared to the previous generation. In addition, the N-series offers up to 10-hour HD video playback without recharging, as well as a high-resolution display engine and improved IPU and MIPI camera support.

During the CES showcase, Intel demonstrated how the processors enable mobile gaming performance with enhanced connectivity. When combined with features such as support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, best-in-class connectivity and PCIe Gen 5, 13th Gen HX processors deliver what the company calls the world’s best mobile gaming platform.