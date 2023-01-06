SUBSCRIBE
CES 2023: Lenovo bulks up its product portfolio substantially, launches 50+ devices, services

Paul Barker
Thinkbook 16p. Photo courtesy of Lenovo.

Yesterday at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Lenovo unveiled its latest lineup of devices and other offerings it said are designed to provide both consumers and business users with a more “personalized” technology experience through new form factors and new uses of artificial intelligence (AI).

The portfolio, the company said, also demonstrates its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in line with its vision of achieving net-zero by 2050, aligned to Science Based Target initiatives. It added that it “continues to focus on supporting a circular economy by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and packaging, and collaborating with industry partners to help increase energy efficiency of its devices.”

A sample of the myriad of launches that exceed the 50-mark included the following:

  • A new model in the ThinkBook Plus series that the company says reimagines its strong heritage of the twistable form factor, with a dual rotating display that features an OLED panel on one side and a colourful e-Ink screen on the other.
  • Refreshes of its Yoga 9i (14-inch) and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13-inch) laptops, both featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors.
  • Refresh of the Yoga 6 (13-inch) with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and enhanced battery to handle longer remote work sessions.
  • The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, which the company says allows business end users to have seamless device integration between their phone and a ThinkPad.
  • A new technology known as Project Chronos, with a formal name forthcoming, that captures a user’s movement and “enables them to interact with and perform activities in 3D virtual worlds without glasses or wearables.”
  • The Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet, which features a dual-hinge keyboard design and protective storage compartment.
  • The Thinkbook 16p Gen 4 laptop, which the company said is “powered by high performance components.” The device features a Lenovo Magic Bay modular accessory bay on the top of the display, allowing expansion with accessories including Lenovo Magic Bay 4K Webcam, Magic Bay LTE or Magic Bay Light.

Further details on these and other products are available via the following link. Canadian pricing and availability had not been revealed at press time, but will be released at a later date.

Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
