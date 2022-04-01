3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Vulcan Cyber integrates Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Threat and Vulnerability Management into Cyber Risk Management Platform

Vulcan Cyber announced this week that it has integrated Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with the Vulcan Cyber cyber risk management platform. This integration delivers a consolidated, automatically prioritized view into actual risk, contextualized for each organization, as well as remediation tools to fix vulnerabilities. In addition to its integrations with security solutions like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, the Vulcan Cyber risk management platform integrates with and orchestrates tools that security teams use for IT, cloud, and application security, including scanners, asset management, communication and collaboration, ITSM, patch and configuration management, and DevOps.

Vulcan Cyber at the same time announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against modern threats.

Microsoft to reveal Windows enhancements on April 5

Microsoft is hosting a virtual event, Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work, on April 5, at 11 a.m. ET, where it is expected to announce new features for Windows as well as demoing Windows tools for productivity and collaboration, management, and security.

Alliance of Channel Women Opens Registration for ACWConnect Live! Spring 2022

Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, will kick off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas with its ACWConnect Live! Networking event from 4-7 p.m. on April 11. The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all women and men attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, and admission is free to all ACW members (US$30 for non-members). Click here to register.

UPSTACK announces acquisition of Meridian Network Services

UPSTACK, a platform that transforms the way businesses design and select internet infrastructure solutions, has announced that it acquired Meridian Network Services, a full-service telecommunications agency serving both small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and enterprises. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. This is UPSTACK’s ninth transaction of the year so far; it is leveraging an equity investment from Berkshire Partners and US$100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit to finance its acquisition binge.

Worldwide enterprise network equipment market rebounding

According to the latest updated worldwide total enterprise network equipment report from analyst firm Dell’Oro Group, there was a strong rebound in the overall enterprise network equipment market in 2021, following some stagnation in the prior year. Sales jumped 12 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y), propelling the market to a record level in 2021. The strong performance was broad-based across all technology segments; enterprise routers, wireless LAN, and network security were all up double-digits. In the meantime, campus and enterprise datacenter switches were up mid-to-high single digits. All technology segments hit record revenue levels in 2021. Dell’Oro says that security accounted for 40 per cent of the increase in spending.

Microsoft re-org creates Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences organization

Windows Central reports that Microsoft is consolidating its Android initiatives into a newly-formed group called Android Microsoft Platform and Experiences (AMPX). The division will be home to Surface Duo OS, SwiftKey, Phone Link (formerly called Your Phone), Microsoft Launcher, and other Android products. This signals a stronger focus on the integration of Android and Windows, as well as improving the Android products and experiences, many of which were developed under the Microsoft Mobile Experiences (MMX) division which also focuses on iOS and iPadOS products.

Register now for the Top 100 Solution Providers Gala

Join the CDN virtual event on April 26, 2022, 12:30 – 3:00 PM ET and witness the reveal of 2022 Channel Innovation Awards winners and Canada’s Top 100 Solution Providers. This virtual gala will honour outstanding innovation and Canadian organizations that provide exceptional customer value in the channel industry. In addition to creating the Top 100 ranking, the information collected is used to create a snapshot of the channel with information on trends, hiring inclinations and product preferences. Every attendee will receive a copy of this benchmark report.