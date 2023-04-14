Channel Bytes April 14, 2023 – Infinidat expands Veeam collaboration; New GM for NetApp Canada; MSI suffers cyber attack; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

CGI recognized as a Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud

CGI has earned a Solutions Partner for Microsoft Cloud designation, completing all six Solutions Partner requirements within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program. The designation, a release stated, demonstrates CGI’s extensive Microsoft-focused cloud capabilities, and builds on the company’s long-term success in delivering innovative cloud projects for clients across industries.

The designations covered business applications, data and artificial intelligence, digital and app innovation, infrastructure, security, and modern work for enterprises. Solution Partner for Microsoft Cloud is awarded only to companies that have fulfilled all six requirements.

Infinidat announces integration deal with Veeam, Kasten by Veeam

Infinidat, a provider of enterprise storage offerings, announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with data recovery and security vendor Veeam and Kasten by Veeam, a company that specializes in Kubernetes backup, disaster recovery and mobility.

As part of the agreement, Infinidat’s InfiniBox and InfiniGuard offerings have been integrated with the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data backup platform for container-based workloads. Concurrently, InfiniGuard is integrated with the new Veeam Data Platform, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication v12.

“Infinidat and Veeam work closely together to benefit enterprise customers and channel partners,” said Erik Kaulberg, vice president of strategy and alliances at Infinidat. “Our integration with Kasten by Veeam for container-based workloads puts Infinidat at the center of the enterprise market’s ever-increasing use of containers.”

Lambe named VP, GM of NetApp Canada

Jim Lambe, who led the Google Cloud Canada organization for 12 years before leaving last year to pursuit another job opportunity, this week announced he would be joining NetApp Canada as its vice president and general manager.

In an announcement posted on LinkedIn this week, he said the company, which provides hybrid cloud data services and data management, “has a rich history of delivering innovative storage and data management solutions that empower organizations to thrive in a digital world.

“As we expand our presence in Canada, we will continue to focus on delivering value to our customers and partners, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their data.”

Following his departure from Google in March 2022, Lambe joined the Canadian division of Stripe as its general manager.

MSI confirms cyberattack by gang called The Money Message

Taiwan-based PC parts manufacturer MSI has confirmed it suffered a cyberattack late last week, but in a statement issued soon after the incident, said the “affected systems have gradually resumed normal operations with no significant impact on financial business.”

According to one news report, “the Money Message ransomware gang claimed to infiltrate some of MSI’s systems and stolen files that will be leaked online next week if the company refuses to pay a US$4 million ransom.”

It is not known whether the ransom was paid or not, as no further update has been issued by the company. MSI did point out in the lone statement issued on Apr. 7 that “upon detecting network anomalies, the information department promptly activated relevant defense mechanisms and carried out recovery measures, and reported the incident to government law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity units.

“Currently, the affected systems have gradually resumed normal operations, with no significant impact on financial business.

Mews acquires Montreal-based Hotello to expand N.A. operations

Mews, a Prague-based company that develops hospitality technology and cloud-based property management systems (PMS), has announced the acquisition of Hotello, the Montreal-headquartered cloud PMS solution for hotel properties.

According to a release, the purchase “further strengthens the growth strategy for Mews in North America, and more specifically the Canadian market and the company’s commitment to delivering technology that simplifies and automates operations for modern hoteliers and their guests.”

“The PMS category continues to experience remarkable innovation and growth,” said Richard Valtr, founder of Mews. “Hotello has everything we’re looking for in an acquisition: great people, great customers and a passion for hotel technology.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

TeamViewer Frontline Augmented Reality to be integrated into SAP Digital Manufacturing

Global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization offerings TeamViewer has integrated TeamViewer Augmented Reality into SAP Digital Manufacturing.

The company said in a release, the integration “allows for hands-free work. Engineers and production line workers will be able to view all relevant information displayed in the workers’ field of view, resulting in fewer errors, less downtime, increased safety, and faster onboarding.

“By effectively harnessing the power of new and emerging technologies to ensure a constant flow of data between the worker and SAP Digital Manufacturing, it allows the analysis and improvement of processes, improved visibility, and the ability to track and enhance performance. In addition to operational benefits, heavily regulated industries like manufacturing can profit from the sophisticated tracking-, compliance- and quality-control-mechanisms.”

The move follows existing integrations into SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Intelligent Asset Management, and SAP Field Service Management.