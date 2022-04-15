3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Adaptiv Networks partners with 4Voice

Cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor Adaptiv Networks has announced a channel partnership with 4Voice, a provider of cloud-based, customized business phone solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. 4Voice will now be able to offer their Voice over IP (VoIP) solutions on Adaptiv’s cloud-managed SD-WAN solutions. Adaptiv’s bi-directional quality of service (QoS) technology protects voice and video call quality over broadband, so, when teamed with 4Voice, Adaptiv says it provides an unbreakable Internet and voice service that includes seamless failover, QoS, and voice/video prioritization.

Cisco launches Environmental Sustainability Specialization for partners

This week Cisco launched a new specialization for its partners: the Environmental Sustainability Specialization, which gives them tools, training, and incentives to participate in Cisco’s global initiative to responsibly repurpose or recycle end-of-use products.

The program provides:

Incentives to swap out current products with equipment that is more environmentally friendly.

Skills they need to educate customers on ways to reduce their carbon footprint and ensure that used equipment does not get thrown away or end up on the grey market.

The opportunity to expand their service offerings and engage customers on how the latest technologies can help them achieve their sustainability goals.

Perforce acquires Puppet

Perforce Software, a provider of development lifecycle solutions for enterprise teams, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Puppet, an infrastructure automation software platform that enables users to deliver, update, monitor, and secure software across physical and virtual machines. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition expands our product offering by adding new capabilities for enterprise DevOps teams to manage and secure their critical infrastructure,” said Mark Ties, chief executive officer of Perforce. “With Puppet, we will be providing our customers with access to a product portfolio that enables them to drive innovation on a global scale. We look forward to welcoming the Puppet team and continuing to offer the level of customer support, services, and community Puppet has established in the market.”

Clumio announces Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB.

Cloud data protection vendor Clumio has announced Clumio Protect for Amazon DynamoDB, which provides additional safeguards for business-critical Amazon DynamoDB data against ransomware and other cyberattacks. It delivers cloud customers turnkey ransomware protection, rapid one-click recovery of their databases, centralized compliance reporting, and actionable insights to reduce data risks, backing up Amazon DynamoDB tables and items in minutes with no upfront sizing, planning, or additional resources needed to set up in AWS accounts. It will be generally available on April 21 and offers a 30-day free trial.

SailPoint to be taken private by Thoma Bravo

Identity security vendor SailPoint has agreed to be acquired and taken private by investment firm Thoma Bravo in a US$6.9 billion deal. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by SailPoint stockholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. The agreement includes a “go-shop” period expiring at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on May 16, 2022, which allows the Board and its advisors to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, and to have the right to terminate the merger if it decides to accept a better proposal.

Zomentum partners with a consortium of MSPs

Zomentum, creators of the Revenue Platform built for the partner ecosystem, has announced a partnership with Plano, Texas-based The 20, a group of managed service providers (MSPs) across North America. Through the partnership, The 20’s members will leverage Zomentum’s sales acceleration application, Zomentum Grow, to streamline and automate their sales processes through its link between The 20’s marketing automation and professional services automation (PSA) systems, and gives them instant access to a library of assessments, contracts and agreements, enabling faster and more effective sales execution.

NetApp to acquire Instaclustr

NetApp, a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Instaclustr, a platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. This acquisition builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a leading best-of-suite platform for CloudOps, the company said in the announcement, adding that its strategic acquisitions, including Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, Fylamynt and now Instaclustr have made Spot by NetApp a compelling platform for applications on one cloud and across multiple clouds, offering continuous optimization, automation, monitoring, and security combined with expertise deploying and operating open-source applications, all delivered as a service, on public and private clouds to give customers more cloud with less cost and less time.

SaaSOptics and Chargify merge to become Maxio

Financial operations and subscription billing management solutions providers SaaSOptics and Chargify have announced their merger into a new company known as Maxio, which will provide all-in-one revenue management and advanced subscription billing solutions for high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. Maxio currently has more than 260 team members working remotely or at one of its four office headquarters in San Antonio, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Dublin, Ireland; and Kraków, Poland. As the company scales, it plans to add approximately 115 new positions in 2022 alone to help achieve and surpass its growth goals.