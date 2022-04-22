3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Telos launches Advanced Cyber Analytics

Cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions provider Telos Corporation this week announced the launch of the Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics (ACA) solution, which will provide automated, actionable threat intelligence and attribution of malicious activity at speed and scale.

Telos ACA modernizes current cybersecurity and network defence postures by contextualizing the external cyber environment to illuminate the malicious actor’s ecosystem and provides the most timely and accurate intelligence delivered at speed and scale to defend enterprise assets.

SolarWinds launches Hybrid Cloud Observability

IT management software provider SolarWinds has launched SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability, built on the SolarWinds Platform, which offers an integrated, comprehensive, and cost-effective full-stack solution designed to provide end-to-end oversight of service delivery and component dependencies, helping organizations shift from a reactive to proactive IT posture as they meet the challenges of today’s hybrid IT realities. SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability Essentials and Advanced tiers are now available, with additional offerings planned for later this year.

Microsoft rebrands compliance and governance products under a single umbrella

Microsoft this week announced the combining and renaming of its data governance, information protection, risk management, and compliance products under the umbrella of Microsoft Purview. It encompasses products ranging from Microsoft 365 Advanced Audit (now Microsoft Purview Audit Premium) and Microsoft Compliance Manager (now Microsoft Purview Compliance Manager) through Azure Purview Data Map (now Microsoft Purview Data Map) and Azure Purview Portal (now Microsoft Purview Governance Portal).

The company said in its blog post announcing the change (which also contains a complete list of affected products), “Microsoft Purview brings together data governance from Microsoft Data and AI, along with compliance and risk management from Microsoft Security. Microsoft Purview is also complemented by identity and access management, threat protection, cloud security, endpoint management, and privacy management capabilities—creating a truly comprehensive approach to security.”

Crawford Technologies to host Customer Communications Virtual Summit

Crawford Technologies, a provider of document solutions that streamline, improve and manage customer communications, announced that its third annual Customer Communications Virtual Summit will take place on Wednesday, May 4, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The full-day complimentary event, hosted under the theme, “Embracing Our Digital Future: Strategies to Adapt, Evolve and Win,” brings together industry experts and leaders in customer communications management (CCM) to share meaningful insights on the trends, strategies, and innovations pivotal to the success of an organization’s digital transformation initiatives and the delivery of an exceptional customer experience.

The virtual event offers a mix of thought leadership sessions, case studies and live demonstrations across three tracks: Enterprise Output Management, eDelivery & Content Services, and Document Accessibility.

ConnectWise amplifies MSP cyberattack defence with Incident Response Service

ConnectWise has announced a new service offering designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients rapidly respond to attacks and recover from security incidents. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides direct, around-the-clock access to a team of expert cybersecurity analysts to provide immediate assistance to assess, contain, and remediate threats to minimize impact and business disruption.

According to the 2022 ConnectWise MSP Threat Report, there was a 10 to 15 per cent increase in ransomware incidents quarter-over-quarter in 2021, with 56 per cent of all incidents occurring in the second half of the year. For MSPs and their clients that often lack resources to properly respond to incidents, the ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides an immediate lifeline to skilled cybersecurity experts that accelerate incident resolution and help avoid mistakes that can be costly to business operations. It also aids in the recovery process with forensic examination of system data, user activity, and artifacts of digital evidence to determine the extent of the compromise and identify which threat actor might be involved. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service is available today to both ConnectWise partners and non-partners.

One Identity enhances partner program

Unified identity security provider One Identity has announced that its One Identity Partner Circle Program achieved exceptional results during the recently ended fiscal year, as evidenced by 80 per cent of global company sales being linked to the channel. Other milestones included the addition of more than 600 new partners, driven by the recent acquisition of OneLogin and the growth of new partner resources and training classes.

It also announced new program enhancements to further accelerate channel growth. The One Identity Partner Circle Program is a flexible, multi-tiered program that delivers tools and resources for system integrators, value-added resellers, global alliances, and technology alliances, to sell and deploy One Identity’s Unified Identity Security Platform. With a focus on improved partner assets and the overall partner journey via partner business model development, the program has evolved to enable One Identity partners to embrace the wider One Identity portfolio.

Program enhancements include: