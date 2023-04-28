Channel Bytes April 28, 2023 – Microsoft introduces unified domain; Leaseweb launches vSphere offering; New SVP of partnerships at Netacea; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Register now for the ITWC Leadership and Digital Transformation conference

The annual Digital Transformation Conference on May 24 and 25 brings together national DX thought leaders on ITWC’s unique presentation platform, DX-TV. This year, the conference features two half-day virtual sessions, each looking at a unique facet of the digital transformation challenges and opportunities Canadian companies are facing. Each daily session includes a keynote presentation, a panel, a breakout networking opportunity, and the presentation of Digital Transformation Award winners or CIO of the Year Award winners.

Register here.

Leaseweb launches its VMware vSphere offering in Canada

Leaseweb, a cloud services and infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS) provider, this week launched its Leaseweb VMware vSphere offering in Canada, which it said will “help companies migrate their business-critical applications to a secured, and highly redundant platform, with data that resides in Canada.”

Leaseweb VMware vSphere, the company added, enables organizations to deploy virtualization environments of any size into their dedicated infrastructure without long-term investments. Customers can choose between Leaseweb VMware vSphere, to access enterprise-grade high performant SSD NAS storage, or Leaseweb VMware HCI, to access their hyperconverged full NVMe vSAN storage, as well as NSX-T-based virtual network within their infrastructure.

Quickpass rebrands to CyberQP, raises $12M in funding

Vancouver-based Quickpass Cybersecurity, a provider of privileged access management and helpdesk security automation for MSPs, has announced it has rebranded to CyberQP.

The company said it has also raised an additional $12 million from its financial partner, Arthur Ventures, to continue to bring privileged access management to managed service providers (MSPs).

According to company CEO Mateo Barraza, the rebranding was necessary to accurately portray the company’s mission. “The ‘Quickpass Cybersecurity’ name took us far, but as our product evolved, it stopped accurately portraying what we did. Our new name helps clarify what we are here to do: help MSPs with privileged access management,” he explained.

Netacea promotes Murray to SVP of partnerships

Netacea, which specializes in bot detection and mitigation, has promoted Joe Murray, its former director of sales and marketing, to senior vice president of partnerships.

Murray joined Netacea in 2019, building the company’s sales and marketing teams and delivering record growth in the process, the company said in a release. He has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, with roles at managed services and SaaS companies including BT, MDNX Group and Essensys.

In his new position, Murray will be responsible for customer acquisition, growth, and retention. “With the acceleration and scale of bot attacks globally, businesses realize how detrimental they can be to their success,” he said. “Our partners need an AI-driven, agentless approach to effectively thwart bot attacks before they cause reputational harm and impact the customer experience.”

Netacea said its services allows MSSPs and technology partners to protect their businesses from all manner of bot attacks, including grinch bots that target ecommerce sites, buying up limited edition goods for resale on third-party sites, and sniper bots that make last-second bids on auction sites.

Qples by Fobi reports 350% client growth increase

Fobi AI Inc., a Vancouver-based company that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, said this week Qples by Fobi has seen a 350 per cent increase in client growth since the launch of its reseller partnership with ShopperBridge in late 2022.

“Our partnership with ShopperBridge has allowed us to significantly scale our platform and offer next-level promotional experiences for retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands,” said Eddy Watson, president of Qples by Fobi.

The offering provides in-store mobile advertising offerings built to drive new product awareness while enhancing the use of in-store promotions and coupons.

Microsoft introduces unified domain for Microsoft 365

Microsoft has announced that it has created a unified domain for its user-facing Microsoft 365 apps and services: cloud.microsoft . Initially only new services will be deployed to this domain; existing services will transition over time.

Microsoft says that no customer action will be required in most cases. However, before changing the domain for any services that may need customer network configuration, it will notify admins at least 30 days in advance, and if changes such as updates to customer applications are required, it will, it said, “provide targeted communications and give ample time for you to adjust. We will also implement long-term redirects to help ensure that legacy bookmarks, hyperlinks, and connections continue to function with old domains.”

Microsoft explained its reasoning for the new domain as follows: “Consolidating authenticated user-facing Microsoft 365 experiences onto a single domain will benefit customers in several ways. For end users, it will streamline the overall experience by reducing sign-in prompts, redirects, and delays when navigating across apps. For admins, it will drastically reduce the complexity of the allow-lists required to help your tenant stay secure while enabling users to access the apps and services they need to do their work. And for all our customers – and our developers – it will lay a foundation for better and tighter integration across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem by streamlining development and improving performance of cross-app experiences.”

Dell builds zero trust ecosystem

Dell has announced that, together with the Maryland Innovation Security Institute (MISI), it is bringing together more than 30 technology and security companies at the Zero Trust Center of Excellence, announced last fall, and constructing an advanced private cloud solution focused on integrating and orchestrating security for customers.

Partners listed in the announcement are Corsha, Gigamon, Intel, Juniper Networks, MISI, Nomad GCS, NVIDIA, Palo Alto Networks, VMware; others have yet to be identified.

“By replicating the Department of Defense-approved architecture with technology from leading providers, we’re enabling organizations to defeat cyber criminals while meeting the U.S. government’s Zero Trust mandate,” Dell said in its release.