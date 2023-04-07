Channel Bytes April 7, 2023 – Anaconda’s new partner program; Gartner’s worldwide IT spending forecast; Fortinet honours Canadian partners; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Anaconda launches new channel partner program

Anaconda Inc. this week released details of a new channel partner program for Value-Added Resellers (VARs), distributors, direct market resellers (DMRs), global system integrators (GSIs), and referral partners worldwide that it said is designed to accelerate the programming language Python and open-source package deployments to the enterprise.

Anaconda said its repository of open-source Python packages is used by organizations to “power the data science projects and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models driving innovation.”

The Channel Partner Program now offers three tiers, tailored to meet distinct customer needs:

Distributor Partner : These partners manage transactions with multiple other partners and hold industry or government-specific contract vehicles (ie. SEWP and NASPO in the U.S.).

Approved Partner : Approved Partners are transaction-focused partners with a broad reach from regional to global customers.

Premier Partner: Premier Partners are services oriented, which enables them to implement Anaconda solutions for their Customers and provide Tier one support.

Released in tandem with the new tiered partner program, Anaconda has also developed robust onboarding and support workflows to train and certify partners. The new Partner Enablement Program is provided through Anaconda Learning, offering accessible sales training and marketing assets to enhance knowledge, hone messaging, and improve overall sales performance.

Sonatype launches its first formal channel program

Sonatype, a company that specializes in software supply chain management, this week launched its first channel initiative, called the Partner Acceleration Program.

According to the company, “upwards of 91 per cent of organizations have adopted or have plans to adopt a digital-first business strategy. As the digital landscape becomes increasingly dangerous and complex, software supply chain management and security is critical to the digital transformation and success of today’s businesses.

“Sonatype is on a mission to empower every engineering team with intelligence to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale.”

The new program, it said, “features an ecosystem of technically certified solution providers, system integrators, and technology alliances that share this same vision, enabling organizations to scale and secure their application development processes while propelling growth.”

Fortinet honours its leading Canadian partners

Cybersecurity vendor Fortinet has announced the winners of its 2022 Partners of the Year Award for Canada. The awards, which were presented during the annual Fortinet Accelerate 2023 event this week, recognize the company’s distributors and channels based on their business results, sales excellence, and added value to the customer experience.

The winners are:

Distributor of the year: Ingram Micro

Regional partner of the year: Precicom

Partner of the year: CDW Canada

MSSP partner of the year: Stratejm

Security fabric partner of the year: INSA

SD-WAN partner of the year: Telus

Growth partner of the year: Compugen

Service provider of the year: Bell

OT partner of the year: End to End Networks

Icentia receives U.S. FDA clearance for CardioSTAT

Quebec City-based Icentia Inc. has announced that it has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for CardioSTAT, an ambulatory continuous ECG monitoring offering that relies on a wire free, single-use recorder.

“This approval marks a key milestone for our company,” said Pierre Paquet, company co-founder and chief executive officer. “The FDA clearance opens the door to the world’s largest medical device market.”

To date, CardioSTAT has been prescribed for more than 170,000 patients. With this clearance, Icentia said it will be able to pursue its “mission of becoming a world leader in ambulatory cardiac monitoring.”

Gartner forecasts worldwide IT spending to grow 5.5 per cent in 2023

Gartner predicts that worldwide IT spending will hit US$4.6 trillion this year, up 5.5 per cent from 2022. All regions are expected to grow. However, while Gartner predicts that software will enjoy double-digit growth, it expects the devices segment to shrink by 4.6 per cent as people defer purchases due to declining purchasing power and what it describes as “lack of incentive to buy”.

“Macroeconomic headwinds are not slowing digital transformation,” said John-David Lovelock, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner. “IT spending will remain strong, even as many countries are projected to have near-flat gross domestic product (GDP) growth and high inflation in 2023. Prioritization will be critical as CIOs look to optimize spend while using digital technology to transform the company’s value proposition, revenue and client interactions.”

IT services will be another growth area, it said, increasing by 9.1 per cent, largely driven by the infrastructure-as-a-service market, which is projected to reach over 30 per cent growth this year. For the first time, Gartner noted, price is a key driver of increased spend for cloud services segments, rather than just increased usage.

Equinix announces IBX data centre in Montreal

This week, Equinix announced that it will be opening a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre later this year in Montreal. This is its second facility in the city.

Known as MT2, the opening will expand Equinix’s Canadian footprint to 16 IBX data centres coast to coast, and, the company said, “it will provide customers a digital on-ramp to Equinix’s global platform of more than 245 data centres.”

It added the new facility will also provide more than 37,000 sq. ft. of colocation space and offer global connectivity to better serve Montreal-based organizations’ growing demand for digital infrastructure services.