Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Cologix scales up its Canadian datacentre footprint after recapitalization

Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, has announced the successful closing of its previously announced equity recapitalization of Cologix, the largest private interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America. In Canada, Cologix currently operates 11 datacentres in Montréal, 5 in Toronto and 4 in Vancouver.

“With this transaction, we are accelerating our investments to match the growing demand from cloud services and network providers as well as digital enterprises,” said Cologix chairman and chief executive officer Bill Fathers. “We will build and acquire Scalelogix hyperscale edge data centers in current and new markets to complement and expand our network dense digital edge business.”

Sunco acquires Isosceles Business Systems

Sunco Communication and Installation, an independent business systems integrator, has announced that it has acquired Kootenays IT service provider Isosceles Business Systems. The acquisition will add a new range of products and services to Sunco’s suite of offerings while helping the company further expand its footprint across Western Canada. Isosceles’ full team will join Sunco as a part of the acquisition.

AIR MILES has a new CTO

Rick Neuman (formerly of Flipp, Walmart) has joined AIR MILES as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the technological innovation of the organization, which is celebrating its upcoming 30th anniversary. His track record of leading large teams, improving strategy transparency and delivery, and launching new products and customer-centric technology positions him to usher AIR MILES into a new era focused on digital transformation. As CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the development and dissemination of technology both internally and for AIR MILES’ Partners and brands, helping to transform its offerings and leverage data-led insights that drive business value.

Talend Acquires Gamma Soft

Data integration and management vendor Talend has announced that it has acquired Gamma Soft, which specializes in change data capture. The company says that the addition of Gamma Soft’s highly complementary, enterprise-class change data capture technologies will help customers streamline their data modernization initiatives, including cloud migrations, and support advanced, real-time analytics use cases across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The technology helps companies continuously track and replicate changed data in real-time from a source, such as data warehouses, data lakes, and other databases, to a destination without requiring the entire data set to be extracted.

Deep Instinct revamps channel program

Deep Instinct, which applies end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, this week formally expanded its established channel program to follow in the mold of a “frequent flyer” model known as “Stratosphere.” Unlike traditional models, this new program will not offer legacy medallion tiers nor volume-based recognition, but rather offer guaranteed margins and eliminate set discount schedules that are confusing to follow. It will also increase guaranteed margins in one per cent increments up to a max of five per cent through earning “loyalty points,” plus back-end rebates will be available for partner-initiated bookings once a certain number of loyalty points are achieved.

Blumira announces free cloud SIEM with integrated detection and response

Automated threat detection and response provider Blumira has announced the availability of the industry’s only free, self-service cloud security information and event management (SIEM) for Microsoft 365. It also launched three new paid versions: Microsoft 365, Cloud, and Advanced. With Blumira’s Free edition, IT teams gain security monitoring for Microsoft 365 with unlimited users and data. They also get access to easy-to-use detection and response, basic reporting and ongoing, automated detection rule updates. All Free users can upgrade in-product to paid editions to unlock access to Blumira’s 24/7 security operations (SecOpS) team support for urgent priority issues, as well as onboarding and guided response.

In addition to all paid editions, Blumira offers a free NFR (not for resale) license for all managed service providers (MSPs) to use its Advanced edition. Blumira’s Free edition is also available to MSPs to enable them to secure their SMB client base and make security more accessible to organizations of all sizes.

