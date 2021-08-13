2 min read

Come September, IBM will roll out Storage as a Service options for its FlashSystem enterprise storage in North America and Europe. Customers will procure on-premises FlashSystems configured to their needs, in terms of one to five years, and pay only for what they use.

The service will include the IBM Storage Insights Pro cloud-based monitoring tool, remote system updates, four-hour response for hardware support, concierge service, and a technical account manager.

They will also have the option to use Safeguarded Copy software, to help protect against ransomware and other cyberattacks.

This week Microsoft acquired WebRTC-based enterprise content delivery network (eCDN) Peer5 to bolster its capacity for live streams on Teams. Peer5’s solution runs in-browser, with no installation required, and the company says it adds logic and mechanisms that adjust to any device and any network without additional setup, allowing it to scale as necessary.

Microsoft says it will continue to support eCDN solutions from Microsoft certified partners alongside Peer5 eCDN, and existing Peer5 customers will be able to continue using the service.

Wind River has joined the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program and now offers its Wind River Studio platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems spanning edge, far edge cloud, and public cloud on Azure. As a CSP, it will provide direct billing, and selling of combined offers and services, as well as directly provisioning, managing, and supporting Microsoft Azure products and services.

ServiceNow has had a busy week, announcing two more acquisitions: indoor mapping and wayfinding company Mapwize and Swarm64, a PostGRE SQL database performance management tool vendor. Both deals are expected to complete in Q3 2021; financial details have not been released.

ServiceNow also announced that Erica Volini, formerly of ServiceNow global elite partner Deloitte Consulting, is joining the company to take on the newly-created role of senior vice president of global alliances & channel ecosystem (ACE) go-to-market (GTM) operations.

Technology distributor TBI has added Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) to its provider portfolio.

“We are very excited to add Sungard AS, as the convergence of IT markets continues to evolve TBI’s provider portfolio. Sungard AS will serve as an asset to TBI partners looking to leverage opportunities in a broad range of Managed IT landscapes, whether it be in hybrid cloud, legacy, or a service somewhere in-between,” said TBI’s VP of Sales Operations, Adam Knudsen in the announcement.

The company has also announced that Michelle Tamras has joined it as director of partner success, acting as a liaison between key stakeholders and TBI, as well as boosting the strategic growth of TBI partner relationships.