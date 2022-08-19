Channel Bytes August 19, 2022 – Deep Instinct MSSP partner program; Google to shut down IoT Core; Women in IT Channel luncheon; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon is August 25

Live and in-person again, CDN’s Women in the IT Channel Recognition Luncheon will be held at the Art Gallery of Ontario on Aug. 25, 2022. Featuring an exciting keynote speaker as well as the presentation of Rising Star and Mentor of the Year awards, it promises to be a great way to reconnect with peers after two years of virtual events. Register on the event website.

Deep Instinct rolls out partner program for MSSPs

Cybersecurity vendor Deep Instinct this week launched its Stratosphere Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) program, which provides access to the company’s endpoint protection platform that was custom-built with MSSP’s requirements in mind.

The program provides:

Immediate Cost Savings : With more than 40 per cent reduction in alerts and false positive events, and a false positive rate of less than 0.1 per cent, as validated by Unit 221B, the company says it eliminates the costs associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and re-imaging infected systems, allowing MSSPs to support more clients with less staff.

: With more than 40 per cent reduction in alerts and false positive events, and a false positive rate of less than 0.1 per cent, as validated by Unit 221B, the company says it eliminates the costs associated with help desk calls, time spent troubleshooting, and re-imaging infected systems, allowing MSSPs to support more clients with less staff. Ease of Management : Provides a multi-tenancy, single pane of glass experience for monitoring and supporting clients easily and securely, with the flexibility to drill down to individual clients.

: Provides a multi-tenancy, single pane of glass experience for monitoring and supporting clients easily and securely, with the flexibility to drill down to individual clients. Business Flexibility : License options are available for all product features. Customers can be billed either monthly or annually on the base rate of a single, all-inclusive price per seat.

: License options are available for all product features. Customers can be billed either monthly or annually on the base rate of a single, all-inclusive price per seat. Technical Account Manager : An assigned technical expert is available to assist with the Deep Instinct Prevention Platform.

: An assigned technical expert is available to assist with the Deep Instinct Prevention Platform. Access to MDF and Leads: In addition to prospect leads from Deep Instinct, MSSPs may be eligible to earn Marketing Development Fund (MDF) rebates to drive additional demand generation activities.

Google to shutter IoT Core service

Google has announced that its IoT Core service will be shut down on August 15, 2023, after it decided that specialist partners could better serve its customers. IoT Core is described as a fully managed service allowing customers to securely connect to and ingest data from millions of devices dispersed globally.

The company made the announcement on the product web page, advising customers to contact their Google Cloud account team for more information, and later said in a statement quoted in The Register, “We have worked extensively to provide customers with migration options and solution alternatives, and are providing a year-long runway before IoT Core is discontinued.”

Compugen bolsters sales and marketing team

Compugen has made two new appointments to its sales and marketing team: director of marketing, and senior sales manager for Western Canada.

Heather Hill assumes the role of director of marketing after over a decade and a half with Compugen in different functions, including event and sponsorship marketing, and customer experience.

With over 24 years of IT experience, Calgary-native Amanda Summers joins Compugen as its new senior sales manager for enterprise. In her role, Summers will be working with Compugen’s customers to help them overcome their business challenges through technology.

Credivera Joins Microsoft Partner Network as Verifiable Credentials Provider

Calgary, AB-based Credivera, a secure, open exchange of verifiable credentials and digital identity solutions, has announced that it has joined the Microsoft Partner Network, and has also been selected as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID solution provider.

Credivera joins a list of internationally based companies in the Microsoft Partner Network who are leading the development of digital identity tools, empowering individuals to completely own and control their unique digital identity.

Optiv awarded first enterprise contract under Ottawa’s CSPV initiative

Information security company Optiv Canada today announced it has been awarded the first major enterprise contract under Shared Services Canada’s (SSC) cybersecurity procurement vehicle (CSPV) for its network device authentication (NDA) offering.

CSPV is a collaborative environment formed to manage device certificates across the federal government’s IT infrastructure.

“It’s estimated there will be nearly 1.5 million devices connected to the Government of Canada’s infrastructure at any one time within the next four years,” said Cheryl McGrath, area vice president and country general manager for Optiv Canada. “A manual approach to network access is unsustainable and opens everyone up to operational and security risks.”

The NDA offering, the company said, was delivered in partnership with Venafi, which develops software to secure and protect cryptographic keys and digital certificates, and Crypto4A, a cybersecurity vendor whose offering manages the lifecycle of device keys for Zero Trust-based architectures.

Cisco Systems revenue increases as supply chain issues ease

Cisco Systems Inc. announced that it has beaten its quarterly revenue estimates, crediting an easing of supply chain pressures with allowing the company to meet demand for its networking hardware.

Cisco has seen an increase in orders as businesses have moved to upgrade their infrastructure in the post-pandemic market, but the company has been held back by supply chain issues stemming from China’s strict COVID lockdowns, in place since March. They have now been lifted, which has allowed the company to increase sales.

Fourth quarter revenue was reported at US$13.1 billion, compared with the $12.73 billion expected by analysts. Year over year net income fell to US$2.8 billion (68 cents per share) from US$3 billion (71 cents per share).

Cisco predicts its first-quarter revenue will rise by two to four per cent.