Zafin joins IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Centre

SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions vendor Zafin has joined the IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center, a digital front door consisting of tools, training and ecosystem partners to help IBM Z clients accelerate the modernization of their applications, data and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture.

The company says that the collaboration is designed to help financial institutions running on IBM Z quickly modernize their systems and processes by externalizing core product and pricing applications using Zafin’s platform. This externalization of core banking applications will help allow financial institutions to benefit from real-time product and pricing information in hybrid cloud environments.

Citrix announces Field Kickoff

Citrix has announced its virtual Field Kickoff event, to be held January 18 – 20, 2022, which will feature a behind-the-scenes view of the company’s priorities and plans for 2022, market insights from industry leaders, geo-specific updates and access to a portfolio of technical and sales breakout sessions, as well as providing the opportunity to engage and connect with other members of the Citrix partner community. Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards and Geo Awards for 2021 will be presented; partners can view award criteria by signing in to the portal.

Aruba announces EdgeConnect Microbranch solution

Aruba has introduced its new EdgeConnect Microbranch solution, a home office and small office networking solution for hybrid work environments that securely provides remote personnel all of the traditional services workers receive in-office via a single Wi-Fi access point (AP) – with no gateway, agent or additional hardware required at the remote site. It delivers the full range of on-campus connectivity services to remote workers, accelerating troubleshooting, and maintaining corporate protections by seamlessly extending on-campus Zero Trust and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) security frameworks to the home office/small office. EdgeConnect Microbranch, part of Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), includes APs and a new suite of SD-WAN services.

Aryaka announces “All-in-One” SD-WAN and SASE offerings

Cloud-First WAN and security company Aryaka has announced its “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings for multiple enterprise segments to accelerate cloud adoption and increase business agility. It has added a global L3 private core to supplement its global L2 private core, all interconnected to the company’s nearly 40 points of presence (POPs). This technology, called Aryaka FlexCore, allows customers to map their sites to the private core of choice, based on performance or cost considerations, as well as criticality of sites and applications. It also announced AppAssure, a software capability that delivers deep deterministic visibility, observability, and control to 3500+ applications.

Using FlexCore as its underlying architecture, it also introduced the “EZ” and “Pro” product lines for its new managed SASE and expanded SD-WAN offerings. It has simplified the pricing, packaging, quoting and deployment of SD-WAN and SASE architectures with what it calls “T-shirt-sized” pricing models, and has standardized the five most requested service tiers globally to allow easier quoting, bandwidth and service tiering, deployment and change management, particularly for enterprises with a global business footprint.

Druva Expands MSP Partner Network, launches Managed Services Center

Application data protection vendor Druva has announced that its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has tripled the number of MSP partners since its launch in June 2021. In response to this accelerated demand, Druva launched the Managed Services Center, which provides partners with additional resources to run their businesses more strategically. Druva’s Managed Services Center enables MSPs to seamlessly support new and existing tenants from a single interface, driving more efficiency and better management of all customers by service level agreements (SLAs), service plans, and workloads.

Equinix expands into Africa

Equinix has announced its expansion into Africa through the acquisition of MainOne, a major West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire. The deal is worth US $320M and marks the first step in Equinix’s long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier neutral digital infrastructure company. The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2022, and will add more than 64,000 gross square feet of space to Platform Equinix, with 570,000 square feet of land for future expansions. MainOne also owns and operates a subsea network from Nigeria to Portugal, as well as 1,200 kilometres of reliable terrestrial fibre networks across southern Nigeria.

Vercel acquires Turborepo

Website development platform vendor and creator of Next.js Vercel has acquired Turborepo, a build system for JavaScript and TypeScript monorepos. With the acquisition, Turborepo’s command-line interface (CLI) becomes open-source. Jared Palmer, creator of Turborepo and other open-source projects including Formik and TSDX, will continue working on accelerating Turborepo’s capabilities and will lead the build performance team at Vercel.

“We saw an incredible amount of complexity in the way most frontend development teams build, test, and deploy their code and set out to create the best way to build and scale a frontend codebase. Turborepo gives developers the ability to manage this complexity without the maintenance burden that comes with traditional monorepo architectures,” said Palmer. “The combination of Turborepo with Vercel’s build time and build infrastructure bridges the gap between what every developer needs and what, until now, only the hyperscalers have had. It’s somewhat magical, and also really, really, really ridiculously fast. This is the platform for the future of business on the web.”