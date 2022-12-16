Channel Bytes December 16, 2022 – VMware execs depart; Hyperscale DC capex growth; MoEngage expands in Canada; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

BackBox supports technology services partners with customized product features

Network automation company BackBox has announced the general availability of new features to its network and security device automation platform, which it said are designed to deliver faster time-to-value and better integration for managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The update includes:

Improved license management designed to give MSPs and MSSPs more flexibility in terms of how they manage license usage based on the ever-evolving needs of their clients.

Namespace overlap, which allows users to manage overlapping and duplicate IP address spaces or identical device names across disparate client networks.

Okta Integration, LDAP, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and single sign-on (SSO) support that enables the use of best-in-class identity and access management (IAM) products and technologies.

Improved platform user experience (UX), which offers refined settings to help to simplify and streamline platform usage.

ChatGPT posts service disruption update talking like a pirate

The popularity of the generative AI tool ChatGPT has caused service delays and disruptions due to the large numbers trying out this new facility, and during a recent outage, the AI service posted a status announcement, instructing the chatbot to “talk like a pirate.”

Here is what users saw during the disruption:

Explain the status of ChatGPT as a pirate: Ahoy mateys! We be havin’ a lot of scurvy dogs checkin’ out ChatGPT right now, and we be doin’ our best to make sure every landlubber gets a chance to give it a try. We be sorry for any inconvenience this be causin’, but we promise it’ll be worth the wait. Hang tight, and check back soon, ye swashbucklin’ scallywags! We be eager to see what ye think of our chatbot. Arrr!

Alithya partners with Zscaler to bolster its network protection offering

Montreal-based Alithya Group Inc. has announced a partnership with Zscaler, developer of a cloud-native cyber security platform, that it said will provide its clients with added protection as they accelerate their digital transformation projects.

“As companies see a continued adoption of SaaS applications and public cloud environments along with the move toward using the internet as the corporate network, Zscaler’s cloud native Zero Trust Exchange platform protects customers against cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location,” Alithya said in a release.

Jerome Tetreault, the firm’s director of cybersecurity, client services, added that “with thousands of workers remaining remote and increasing cloud adoption, a patchwork of legacy security solutions is no longer sufficient protection against an ever-increasing array of security risks.”

Three VMware executives leave the company

VMware has revealed that three senior executives have decided to leave the company. The three departing executives are:

Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s networking and advanced security business group

Mark Lohmeyer, vice president and general manager of the company’s cloud infrastructure business group

Ajay Patel, VP and GM of the modern applications and management business group

Online journal The Register reported that VMware issued a statement saying all three “have decided to leave VMware for new opportunities.”

MoEngage bullish on Canadian market, expands operations

Insights-led customer engagement platform MoEngage has announced plans to expand its operations in Canada following a 7x growth rate in revenue last year compared to 2020.

Recent Canadian-based customers include fintech company Plastk, digital publisher Investing News Network, social news app Voco.social and personalized discovery platform Peekage.

“MoEngage is investing more resources in the Canadian market due to increased demand,” said Jatin Gera, the company’s head of enterprise strategy. “Canadian brands need modern technologies that support and optimize their digital marketing and customer engagement initiatives.”

Hyperscale data centre capex on track for 28 per cent growth in 2022: Dell’Oro Group

A recently published report by Dell’Oro Group reveals that hyperscale data centre capital expenditure (capex) is on track for 28 per cent growth in 2022. However, it expects the cloud service providers will enter what it calls a “digestion cycle” in 2023.

“Data centre capex has grown double-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter, led by the U.S. hyperscalers’ investments in new data centre footprints,” said Baron Fung, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “With supply improvements in the recent quarter, vendors were able to reduce backlog significantly in the rest of cloud and enterprise markets. However, we anticipate growth headwinds ahead, as the hyperscalers wind down on their expansion cycle, and enterprises tighten IT capital spending in light of an uncertain business climate.”