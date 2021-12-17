3 min read

Lenovo unveils new global channel framework

Lenovo has unveiled its new global channel partner framework, Lenovo 360, designed to provide easier access to the entire Lenovo portfolio across devices, infrastructure, and services and solutions. It will help partners capitalize service-led and solutions-based opportunity with their customers and drive additional revenue streams, bringing together the core elements of people, programs, and tools.

The framework details more unified global channel team structures and introduces eight solutions enabling greater workforce productivity and collaboration, infrastructure flexibility, sustainability improvements, and industry specific solutions to address common business challenges. Rebate accelerator programs like the “Better Together” and “TruScale Accelerator” initiatives offer partners the opportunity to increase earnings up to 30 per cent or more on sales across Lenovo’s portfolio of products and solutions, and sales through as-a-Service. It launches officially in January 2022 via the Lenovo Partner Hub, offering partners specific activations such as training, certifications, and channel marketing playbooks.

Python to be most in-demand coding language in 2022

Research carried out by software engineering training company CodingNomads shows that Python will be the most in-demand coding language in 2022. Its analysis of job postings in the US and Europe showed Python in the top spot, closely followed by Java and JavaScript. The research also showed that even though it isn’t as strong, there is still a great deal of demand for C, C++ and C#.

iFixit partners with Microsoft on official repair tools

iFixit has announced it will join forces with Microsoft to manufacture and sell official repair tools for some Surface models. Initial offerings will be a display debonder, a display rebonder, and a battery cover. iFixit Pro independent repairers, Microsoft Authorized Service Providers, Microsoft Experience Centers, and Microsoft Commercial customers, will be the only entities allowed to use these new tools, according to iFixit.

Iron Mountain to acquire ITRenew

Data center and storage company Iron Mountain is acquiring IT asset disposal & recycling firm IT Renew. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, is structured so Iron Mountain will initially pay US$725 million for 80 per cent of the company and acquire the remaining 20 per cent within three years, for a total purchase price of US$925 million. Following the close of the transaction, ITRenew will form the platform for Iron Mountain’s Global IT Asset Lifecycle Management business.

CentOS 8 Linux reaches end-of-life

On December 31, 2021, Red Hat’s CentOS 8 Linux reaches end-of-life, which marks the end for CentOS Linux. Because of the holiday season, Red Hat is extending the OS’s zero-day support until January 31, 2022. CentOS 7, however, will receive maintenance updates until June 30, 2024, according to the company’s product page.

The announcement notes that there will be one more release of CentOS 8, which may come after the official EOL: a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5, once it is released. After that, the CentOS project will shift its focus to CentOS Stream.

Windows Server 2016 leaves mainstream support

As of January 11, 2022, mainstream support for all editions of Windows Server 2016 will cease. That means it will only receive security updates until the end of extended support on January 12, 2027. Microsoft notes that containers released with Windows Server 2016 will also be affected.

Extended Support includes security updates as well as self-help and paid support, with other updates only available to paying customers via Unified Support.

Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 4

Apple has officially released Swift Playgrounds 4, first announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this year. The new version of Playgrounds now lets users build iPhone and iPad apps with SwiftUI directly on their iPad, and preview apps in real time as they make changes to their apps. They also can now upload their finished apps to the App Store via the software’s “App Store Connect” integration.